'Everything starts with me': P.J. Fleck reacts to Gophers' loss to Rutgers
Minnesota traveled to Rutgers with a four-game winning streak and they were favored to leave with a win, but that did not happen and the Scarlet Knights took down the Gophers 26-19.
"Everything starts with me. I wasn't a very good head coach today. I didn't prepare them very well," Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck said after the game. "I thought Rutgers did a good job coming off the bye week and creating some things that gave us some issues, which most of the time coming off the bye week you want to do that. They had two weeks to prepare and they did a really good job."
Rutgers entered Saturday's game in a completely different situation, riding a four-game losing streak, but they had an extra week to prepare coming off a bye. On paper, it might seem like they're one of the worst teams in the Big Ten, but they had a road win over Virginia Tech and a close win over Washington.
Fleck and the Gophers have a lot of familiarity with Rutgers' coaching staff. Most notably, offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca used to call plays for Minnesota and defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak was an assistant on Fleck's staff from 2020-21.
"I know they had lost four straight. But, you give Greg Schiano and his staff, you give them two weeks to prepare and go get one victory — I thought they did a good job mixing some stuff up, especially on our protection game," Fleck said after the game.
"You have to give them credit. That's why they're really good coaches. Lotta really good coaches over there and staff members."
Minnesota's protection game was notably blown up, as Rutgers sacked quarterback Max Brosmer four different times, one of which resulted in a safety. The Gophers' offense struggled to find the consistency that they found in their four-game losing streak. They will now enter their own bye week with a 6-4 record before marquee games against Penn State and Wisconsin.