Ex-Gopher De'Vondre Campbell blasted by 49ers teammates for quitting
There is no bigger name in the NFL on Friday than former Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell after he walked off the field and quit on his San Francisco 49ers teammates in the middle of the second half during a game against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.
“He said he didn’t want to play today," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said when asked about Campbell, who left the field in the fourth quarter after refusing to play when the 49ers wanted him to enter the game in the third quarter.
“That's somebody who doesn't want to play football anymore, it's pretty simple," Shanahan said. "I think our team and myself, we know how we feel about that, so I don't think we need to talk about him anymore."
Campbell, who starred for the Gophers from 2013 to 2015, started the first 12 games of the season for the 49ers but took on a role as a backup Thursday night because former all-pro Dre Greenlaw returned from an Achilles injury.
“I mean he a professional, he been playing for a long time,” star cornerback Charvarius Ward said. “I mean if he didn’t wanna play, he shouldn’t have dressed out. They could have told me that before the game. I feel like that was some sucker s*** that he did.
“It definitely hurt the team because of course Dee [Winters] went down and we needed a linebacker, you know? And I think [Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles] was banged up too. So for him to do that, that’s some sucker stuff to me, in my opinion. He’s probably going to get cut soon, so, you know, it is what it is with that.”
Tight end George Kittle indicated that he doesn't want to be around Campbell anymore.
“It’s one person making a selfish decision. I’ve never been around anybody that’s ever done that, and I hope I’m never around anybody who does that again.”
It seems likely that Campbell will either be cut by the 49ers for suspended for conduct detrimental to the team. The 31-year-old will be a free agent after the season, so a fresh start is possible with a new team if he's still interested in playing.