Titans vs. 49ers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 15 (George Kittle Scores)
Sunday’s game at Levi’s Stadium could get out of hand quickly. The San Francisco 49ers will host the Tennessee Titans as 12.5-point favorites in Week 15. The underdogs are coming off their second win of the season, but haven’t beaten a team with a winning record this year.
Betting on the spread could be difficult in a matchup like this, as both teams have covered fairly consistently in recent weeks. However, there are other angles worth attacking. The 49ers’ passing attack seems especially interesting against a Titans defense that gave up 364 passing yards to Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders.
Here’s our breakdown of two options worth considering ahead of kickoff.
Titans vs. 49ers Best NFL Prop Bets
- George Kittle Anytime Touchdown (+125)
- Brock Purdy to throw for 250+ passing yards (+102)
George Kittle Anytime Touchdown (+125)
Kittle didn’t waste any time reasserting himself as the 49ers’ best pass catcher after returning from injury. He and Christian McCaffrey have amassed 39 targets over the 49ers’ previous six games and Juwan Jennings has tallied 40.
However, Kittle leads the trio in receptions (33) and receiving yards (371) during that span alongside four touchdowns. McCaffrey is clearly the first option when it comes to finishing drives, but his anytime touchdown odds are too steep. Kittle is the next best option and offers plenty of value.
Brock Purdy to throw for 250+ passing yards (+102)
Purdy hasn’t looked like himself lately despite the fact that he’s won four of the five games he’s appeared in this season. He hasn’t totaled at least 250 passing yards since Week 2. However, Purdy hasn’t faced a bottom-10 pass defense this season.
Tennessee will offer him an opportunity to find his rhythm. The Titans have given up at least 250 passing yards to four starting quarterbacks in their last six games.
