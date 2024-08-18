Ex-Gopher Terell Smith snags interception in Bears' preseason win
Former Gophers cornerback Terell Smith snagged an interception from Bengals quarterback Logan Woodside in the Bears' preseason victory on Saturday.
Smith, a fifth-round pick in 2023, is looking to establish himself further in his second NFL season. Plays like that one are a good way to do it. He's reportedly had a strong training camp and will likely be the Bears' CB4 behind Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, and Tyrique Stevenson this year.
As a rookie, Smith played 377 defensive snaps for the Bears across 11 games, making four starts. He had 49 tackles, six passes defended, and a forced fumble, earning a strong 69.6 PFF grade.
Smith, who turned 25 this summer, spent five years at Minnesota and played in 48 games. As a senior in 2022, the Georgia native had 4.5 tackles for loss and two picks, earning an All-Big Ten honorable mention. The Bears took him 165th overall last year.
Originally a three-star recruit out of high school, Smith chose the Gophers over an offer from Florida. He was part of P.J. Fleck's big 2018 recruiting class that also included Rashod Bateman, Brevyn Spann-Ford, and Daniel Faalele.
Smith is one of 16 Gophers selected in the NFL Draft in the Fleck era. They've had at least one player taken with a top-60 pick in each of the last five years (Antoine Winfield Jr., Bateman, Boye Mafe, John Michael Schmitz, Tyler Nubin).