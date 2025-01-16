Ex-Gophers RB David Cobb promoted to assistant head coach at New Mexico State
Former Gophers running back David Cobb has been elevated to Assistant Head Coach and General Manager (GM) at New Mexico State, the school announced Thursday.
Cobb starred as a running back for the Gophers from 2011-2014. He broke Laurence Maroney's single-season program rushing record with 1,692 yards in 2014 until Mohamed Ibrahim topped that in 2022. He has the ninth most career rushing yards in program history with 2,869.
Cobb played for Jerry Kill at Minnesota and he joined his coaching staff at New Mexico State in 2023 as the Director of Scouting/NFL Liaison. Kill was a consultant on Vanderbilt's staff last season and it looks like he will remain in the same role in 2025.
After last playing football in 2019, Cobb was a scouting intern for the Tennessee Titans in 2020 and a full-time scout for the Carolina Panthers in 2023. Now 31 years old, he was New Mexico State's running backs coach in 2024, but he will now also assume the role of GM and assistant head coach to Tony Sanchez in 2025. He is heading into his third season as a college football coach, but he is quickly rising up the ranks.
