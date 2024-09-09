Ex-Gophers WR Tyler Johnson sets NFL career-high in Week 1
Heading into his fifth season in the NFL, it looks like former Gophers wide receiver Tyler Johnson has found a home with the Rams in Los Angeles. Everything seemed to click in Week 1 as Johnson racked up a career-high 79 receiving yards.
Johnson had a storied college career with Minnesota. His 3,305 receiving yards and 33 receiving touchdowns are both program records. He went on to get selected with the 161st overall pick in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
After recording more than 500 receiving yards across his first two seasons, Tampa Bay decided to move on from Johnson. He bounced around the league with the Texans and Raiders before settling in with the Rams. This offseason he clawed to make the team as the Rams' sixth receiver on the 53-man roster.
The Rams opened the season against the Lions on Sunday Night Football and Johnson's opportunity came when second-year wide receiver Puka Nacua was sidelined early in the game with a leg injury.
Head coach Sean McVay's offensive scheme asks for a lot of blocking from wide receivers and Johnson was able to do that at a high level all night. It wasn't until late in the third quarter when he took a catch from the middle of the field 63 yards for a career-long reception.
The former Minneapolis North High School standout finished the night with five catches for a career-high 79 receiving yards, which ranked second-highest on the team. Behind Cooper Kupp, Johnson was Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's No. 2 target all nigh, with seven total targets.
Johnson recently turned 26 years old and he's currently playing on a one-year, $1.13 million contract. It looks as if the Rams have trust in him and If he continues to play at a level like this, he might earn a multi-year deal.