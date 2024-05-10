Five most impactful transfers for the Gophers in 2024
The spring transfer portal window officially closed on April 30, so despite a few players left in the portal looking for new homes, rosters are begining to look finalized as we inch closer to the 2024 college football season.
Minnesota added 12 scholarship players from the transfer portal this offseason. There are five that stand out above the rest when it comes to players that will make an instant impact on the 2024 Gophers roster.
1. Max Brosmer, QB (New Hampshire)
Clear and obvious, the Gophers' projected starting QB Max Brosmer might be one of the most important transfers in program history. It's "all the rage" for teams to find their starting quarterback from the portal, and P.J. Fleck and his staff have followed suit.
Brosmer led the FCS with 3,459 passing yards last season, adding 29 touchdowns and six interceptions. He will be a pocket passer with athleticism to extend plays, as he scored five touchdowns on the ground in 2023. Minnesota's 2024 success will ride on the shoulders of his transition from the CAA to Big Ten.
2. Ethan Robinson, CB (Bucknell)
Bucknell transfer cornerback Ethan Robinson is the only other transfer that is a surefire starter. Last season for the Bison he played 621 snaps and earned a 79.8 PFF Grade. With Tre'Von Jones' 719 snaps from last season now gone, Robinson is the most obvious choice to start at the second cornerback spot alongside Justin Walley.
3. Sieh Bangura, RB (Ohio)
Running back Darius Taylor II is arguably the best player on the Gophers roster, but that does not mean Bangura cannot have a big role. In each of the last three seasons, Minnesota has dealt with a multitude of injuries at the position, so if Taylor were to ever go down, Bangura would be the top option to step up.
With 1,982 career rushing yards, 453 more career receiving yards and 25 total touchdowns, Bangura is a supreme athlete that will at least provide the Gophers with a great change-of-pace back, but he has the skills to be a game breaker if given the opportunity.
4. Jaxon Howard, DE (LSU)
Former Robbinsdale Cooper High School standout Jaxon Howard is one of six transfers Minnesota has brought in this spring. He is a former 4-star prospect that has all of the skills to contribute very early with the Gophers. Danny Striggow (505 snaps), Jalen Logan-Redding (504), Jah Joyner (422) and Anthony Smith (305) all return to the Gophers with plenty of experience at the position.
I expect Howard's role with the team to start around 328 snaps, which is very specific because it is the number of snaps left behind from Chris Collins, who graduated. With the talent and long-term potential he possesses, that number has a chance to grow very quickly.
5. Tyler Williams, WR (Georgia)
Also acquired in the spring window, Williams, a former 4-star high school recruit is immediately one of the most talented players on the Gophers roster. As a redshirt freshman it might take time, but he will have an oppurtinity to see the field early and often.
Last season, the Gophers had five different wide receivers play over 250 snaps. Three of those players are back, so that opens 695 snaps for Williams, redshirt sophomore Kristen Hoskins or Penn State transfer Cristian Driver to compete for Minnesota's fourth and fifth wide receiver spots.
Williams not being with the team in the spring obviously puts him behind the eight ball, but talent usually has a way of finding a way to the top.