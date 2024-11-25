Fleck doesn't regret his decisions in loss to Penn State
Minnesota took No. 4 Penn State to the wire on Saturday but lost 26-25. There were a few big decisions that impacted the outcome of the game but Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck doesn't have any regrets.
The Gophers had a double-reverse flea-flicker touchdown pass to tight end Jameson Geers that was executed perfectly for a timely touchdown, but another failed pass attempt to left tackle Aireontae Ersery seemed to stall a very important late-game drive.
On Minnesota's final scoring drive, it was first-and-goal at Penn State's 7-yard line. The Gophers trailed 26-22 and after Marcus Major lost a yard on first down, the Gophers opted to target Ersery as an eligible receiver on second down. The pass was incomplete and they eventually settled for three points.
"No, I don't regret any decision because you're calling the decision based on the information you have at that time, and what you want to do. You prepare all week for that particular situation," Fleck answered when asked about the call on Monday. "Now, did we execute it? No."
Another massive play came on the following drive when Penn State opted to fake a punt on fourth-and-one from their own 34-yard line. Were the Gophers prepared for the fake?
"You make calls in the heat of the moment of what you want and why you're calling it. Either way, we still have to be able to defend it," Fleck said of Penn State's fake. "And when you're going after one yard, those are the calls people have to make. But either way, we have to execute and we didn't do that and that's my responsibility."
The Gophers entered the game as 11-point underdogs, and they played like a team that knew they'd have to steal some possessions. They got a few bad bounces, but Fleck stands by how he called the game as the final decision-maker.
Minnesota wraps up the regular season on Friday at Wisconsin. They'll learn their bowl game destination on Dec. 8.