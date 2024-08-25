Former Gopher Brevyn Spann-Ford shines in Cowboys preseason game
Former Gophers tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford saved his best preseason showing for last for the Dallas Cowboys in their 26-19 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers Saturday in Arlington, Texas.
Spann-Ford caught three passes for 28 yards and was the Cowboys' highest-graded player by Pro Football Focus at 82.3. He received a 69.6 pass-blocking grade and a 68.8 run-blocking grade.
Spann-Ford's 82.3 grade was a significant jump from his performances in the Cowboys' first two preseason games against the Los Angeles Rams (47.7) and Las Vegas Raiders (37.1). It was also the most action Spann-Ford has gotten in the receiving game this preseason, having caught just two passes for 13 yards combined in those previous two preseason games. Not a bad day of work.
Spann-Ford, 24, went undrafted but signed a three-year, $2.8 million contract with the Cowboys in undrafted free agency. Dallas outbid other teams for his services and even gave him a signing bonus, something that would indicate the team has expected Spann-Ford to make the 53-man roster.
Spann-Ford played for the Gophers from 2018-23, seeing action in 60 total games while catching 95 passes for 1,061 yards and seven touchdowns in his six-year career. Spann-Ford was also an integral part of a run-blocking effort that helped Mo Ibrahim become the program's all-time leading rusher.