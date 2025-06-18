All Gophers

Former Gopher Seth Green signs with New Orleans Saints

Green caught 13 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown this season for the UFL's Arlington Roughnecks in 2025

Jonathan Harrison for Bring Me The Sports

Oct 30, 2020; College Park, Maryland, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Seth Green (17) scores a touchdown dung overtime against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Following a stint with the UFL's Arlington Roughnecks, former Gophers tight end Seth Green is signing with the New Orleans Saints, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Green, 27, caught 13 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown this season for the Roughnecks.

The Woodbury, Minn. native played for the Gophers from 2017 to 2020 before transferring to Houston for his final year of collegiate ball. As a Gopher, Green was primarily used as a wildcat option, rushing for 388 yards and 15 touchdowns in 33 games. In his lone season at Houston, Green caught 13 passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns, as he primarily played in his more natural tight end position.

Following his five year collegiate career, Green went undrafted in the 2022 draft. He signed with the Houston Texans but was cut at the conclusion of training camp that year.

Green was signed to the Cowboys' practice squad in October of 2022 but was released in December. He re-signed with Dallas the following month on a futures contract but was released again at the conclusion of Cowboys training in August of 2023.

Published
