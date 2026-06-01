Former Gophers Corner Signs With Colts After Minicamp Invite

Former Gophers cornerback Jai'Onte' McMillan has officially signed a contract with the Indianapolis Colts. After going undrafted in April, McMillan earned an invite to the Colts' rookie minicamp, where he impressed enough to earn a contract offer from Indianapolis.

Following four seasons at TCU, McMillan transferred to Minnesota ahead of the 2024 season. He played two seasons in maroon and gold. He appeared in 22 games with the Gophers, accumulating 40 total tackles. McMillan earned 56.7 and 63.1 PFF defensive grades during his two seasons in Minnesota. He particularly improved in his tackling, where his PFF tackling grade jumped from 50.7 in 2024 to 75.8 in 2025.

In Minnesota, McMillan struggled somewhat in coverage, receiving 50.0 and 59.3 PFF coverage grades in 2024 and 2025, respectively. He did not allow a passing touchdown when targeted during two seasons in Minnesota, however quarterbacks completed 75% of their passes for 441 yards.

During his four seasons at TCU, McMillan appeared in 33 games where he registered 16 total tackles, one interception and one sack.

He becomes the fourth Gopher to ink a deal with an NFL team this year. Defensive lineman Deven Eastern was a seventh round pick by the Seattle Seahawks. Meanwhile, wide receiver Le'Meke Brockington (Atlanta Falcons) and tight end Jameson Geers (Arizona Cardinals) landed undrafted free agent deals following the draft in April.

Meanwhile, tight end Drew Biber had minicamp invites from the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings, and offensive lineman Marcellus Marshall had a tryout with the Denver Broncos following the draft. Neither is currently on a 90-man roster.

While Eastern's selection kept the Gophers' eight-year draft streak alive, overall it was a down year for Minnesota players entering the NFL. That should change next year with several players generating early draft buzz, including quarterback Drake Lindsey, who has already been projected as high as a top-5 pick in the 2027 draft (though some are highly skeptical of that idea).

Elsewhere, defensive end Anthony Smith was considered a potential Day 2 pick in this year's draft, but elected to return to the Gophers for another season. Safety Kerry Brown and offensive lineman Greg Johnson could also be potential Day 1 or Day 2 picks in next year's draft.