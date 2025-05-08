Former Gophers, Georgia 4-star WR reportedly signs with South Florida
After officially entering the transfer portal last month, former Gophers wide receiver Tyler Williams has quickly found a new home, reportedly signing with South Florida on Thursday according to 247Sports.
Williams was a heralded four-star recruit coming out of Lakeland High School in the class of 2023. After playing 33 snaps at Georgia as a true freshman, he transferred to Minnesota before the 2024 season. He played only three snaps in a Gophers uniform, catching one eight yard touchdown.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Williams was the 95th-ranked recruit in the entire country in the class of 2023. He was the 17th-ranked wide receiver and the 24th-ranked player in Florida. He was one of the most heralded high school prospects to ever play for the Gophers in the internet era.
Things have not worked out at two schools, but he'll now head home and play for Alex Golesh and the Bulls. Former Gophers WR Michael Brown-Stephens had two productive seasons in Tampa Bay, and now Williams will look to do the same.
Notable uncomitted Gophers players in the transfer portal
- Hayden Schwartz, DE
- Oberhiri Eyafe, CB (PWO)
- David Amaliri, LB
- Chris Flowers, DB (PWO)
- Jaydon Wright, RB
- Kaeden Johnson, RB (PWO)
- Jeremiah Finaly, QB (PWO)