Former Gophers transfer disappointment heads to Wisconsin to try again

A former hyped-up Gophers wide receiver transfer is headed to the other side of the border rivalry. A year after transferring from Nebraska to Minnesota, Malachi Coleman is now reportedly transferring to Wisconsin to play for Luke Fickell and the Badgers.

BREAKING: Minnesota wideout transfer Malachi Coleman has committed to Wisconsin, he tells @Badger247 #Badgers pic.twitter.com/FL3tTRSQjm — Nick Osen (@TheRealNickOsen) January 12, 2026

It's the third different Big Ten program in four years for Coleman, who was once a big-time recruiting win for Nebraska. So far, the recruiting hype hasn't turned into collegiate production for the Lincoln (NE) native. With two years of eligibility remaining, he'll look to break out in Madison — and perhaps stick it to both of his former teams in the process.

Coleman was a four-star recruit in 2023, the number one player in the state of Nebraska, and a borderline top-ten receiver in his class. It was significant for the Cornhuskers when he turned down the likes of Georgia, Miami, USC, Michigan, and Oregon to stay home and play for Matt Rhule.

But despite his tantalizing skill set as a speedy receiver listed at 6'5" and 200 pounds, Coleman's career didn't take off in Nebraska. He had 8 catches for 139 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman, highlighted by a 44-yard TD grab against Northwestern. Coleman then only appeared in one game in 2024 and ultimately used a redshirt year, with some speculating that Rhule wanted to redshirt him the previous year before injuries thrust him into action.

Last offseason, Coleman entered the transfer portal for the first time. And there was still some hype around him, as he was considered a top-50 WR and top-250 overall player in the portal. When he signed with P.J. Fleck and the Gophers, it was logical to assume he had a chance to earn a significant role in Minnesota's offense.

That didn't come to fruition. Coleman played only 174 offensive snaps in eight games and caught five passes for 83 yards, highlighted by a 52-yard gain against Northwestern at Wrigley Field. He saw his role pick up a bit later in the season, but he didn't have a game with more than one reception.

Now Coleman is headed back into the portal. And this time, the hype is mostly gone. 247 Sports ranks him just outside the top 100 receivers in this year's portal class and just inside the top 500 overall players. He'll have to impress over the course of the offseason to earn a major role in the Badgers' offense in 2026.

For a guy with Coleman's rare physical tools, that could certainly happen. But given his track record up to this point, it doesn't feel particularly likely.

Meanwhile, the Gophers are moving forward with a receiver room centered around Jalen Smith, Javon Tracy, and a new intriguing transfer in ex-Auburn four-star recruit Perry Thompson.

