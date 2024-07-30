Former Gophers WR Tyler Johnson impressing Sean McVay at Rams training camp
Former Gophers star wide receiver and Minneapolis native Tyler Johnson, now in his fifth NFL season, is trying to earn a spot and stick around in the league. He's appeared in just three regular season games over the last two years, but he's been impressing Rams head coach Sean McVay at training camp recently.
“I’ve been really impressed," McVay said. "I think he’s been one of the bright spots in terms of the overall improvement, a guy that’s comfortable doing what we’re asking. He’s an NFL player. He can make plays. He’s big, physical. You can see he’s running better as well. He’s got great aggressive hands at the contact point, but I think he’s doing an excellent job being able to work edges.”
According to reports from the scene, Johnson made multiple standout catches at Monday's practice, showing strong chemistry with Rams third-string quarterback Stetson Bennett.
"You can see he was an awesome basketball player," McVay continued. "He’s wired to be able to separate, work edges. He’s made a bunch of big plays down the field, and so, I’ve been super impressed and super pleased with Tyler Johnson. He’s definitely been one of the bright spots so far, without a doubt."
After starring in multiple sports at North High School in Minneapolis, Johnson developed into a dynamic receiver for the Gophers. He recorded back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019, scoring 25 touchdowns in those two years and 33 in his Gophers career. Johnson holds Minnesota's program records in career and single-season receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, among others.
A fifth-round pick by the Buccaneers in 2020, Johnson won a Super Bowl as a rookie and had 360 receiving yards in his second season. He was waived in 2022 and has bounced around between the Texans, Raiders, and now Rams since then, spending the majority of the last two years on practice squads.
Could this be the year Johnson finds his way back onto a 53-man roster? Drawing praise from McVay tells you he's off to a good start this summer.