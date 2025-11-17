Four bowl scenarios emerge for Gophers football entering final two weeks
The Gophers lost by 29 points on the road against No. 8 Oregon last Friday night. They now sit at 6-4 before their final two games of the regular season. Let's take a look at which bowl game the experts think they could get invited to this winter.
Gophers bowl game projections
- On3 (Brett McMurphy): Pinstripe Bowl vs. Louisville
- ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Music City Bowl vs. LSU
- ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Pinstripe Bowl vs. Pittsburgh
- Athlon (Steve Lassan): Music City Bowl vs. LSU
- CBSSports (Brad Crawford): Rate Bowl vs. Iowa State
- The Athletic (Scott Dochterman): GameAbove Sports Bowl vs. Western Michigan
There seems to be four realistic destinations for the Gophers. They would likely need to go 8-4 to get invited to the Music City Bowl. A 7-5 finish would probably result in an invite to the Pinstripe Bowl or Rate Bowl. And a 6-6 final record could finish with another December trip to Detroit for the GameAbove Sports Bowl againts a team from the Mid-American Conference (MAC).
Big Ten outlook
The Gophers are now 4-3 in Big Ten play, which puts them in a five-way tie for sixth place in the conference. USC had an impressive win over Iowa in the rain, and Michigan survived a scare at Wrigley Field against Minnesota's Week 13 opponent Northwestern.
The Trojans and Ducks have a huge game this week in Eugene that will likely determine who the third best team in the conference is. The Wolverines continue to loom at 6-1, while Minnesota looks to firmly be in the third tier of teams alongside Washington, Illinois, Nebraska and Northwestern.
Liebert's post-Week 12 Big Ten power rankings
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Oregon
- USC
- Michigan
- Iowa
- Washington
- Illinois
- Minnesota
- Nebraska
- Northwestern
- Rutgers
- UCLA
- Penn State
- Maryland
- Wisconsin
- Purdue
- Michigan State
Overall outlook
Minnesota's final road game of the season this week at Wrigley Field against Northwestern looks a little different from what many expected before the season. The Wildcats already cleared their preseason win total of 3.5 at 5-5, which includes three straight losses.
Wisconsin continues to play improved football, and they trailed only 10-7 at halftime on the road against No. 2 Indiana, before losing 31-7. For the Gophers' perspective, 8-4, 7-5 and 6-6 all seem like realistic outcomes. A win over their rival Badgers, in the final week of the season, feels like a game they need in order to make 2025 feel like a success.