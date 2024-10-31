Gopher Athletics adds to growing NIL partnership with Dinkytown Athletes
The University of Minnesota's athletic department is doing everything it can to remain competitive in the name, image and likeness (NIL) landscape in college sports. The school announced on Thursday that, "Gopher Athletics and Dinkytown Athletes have expanded their partnership to include the Golden Gopher Fund."
Dinkytown Athletes has been the school's official NIL collective since April 2021. This latest move will now give individuals who support NIL through Dinkytown Athletics "Gopher Score priority points," according to the school.
The points will be used for season-ticket upgrades, postseason ticket on-sales, priority for single-game ticket on-sales and Gopher Loyalty Program benefit selection order, according to the release.
"While we work to achieve competitive excellence at Minnesota, we also remain dedicated to our mission of providing a world-class education and to inspiring our community," Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle said in a statement. "Golden Gopher Fund contributions have always had a critical impact in supporting student-athlete scholarships, academic support services, sports medicine, mental health initiatives, nutrition and much more. This partnership now allows us to recognize and reward our donors and fans who have also stepped forward to support our student-athletes through NIL opportunities with Dinkytown Athletes."
The partnership is expected to go into effect on Nov. 1, 2024, in alignment with the Golden Gopher Fund's new annual fund year. The Golden Gopher Fund and Dinkytown Athletes will now work more closely together.
"We're thrilled to be partnering with the Golden Gopher Fund in adding Gopher Score points to the growing list of benefits that our members have access to," Dinkytown Athletes co-founder Rob Gag said. "Dinkytown Athletes contributors and members are among the most passionate and dedicated in the Gopher fan base. Through in-person events, videos and interviews, our membership program connects fans with Gopher Athletes at a level that they've not before had access to. There has never been a better time to join in supporting your favorite Gopher athletes."
Dinkytown Athletes recently announced a “Million Dollar Match Campaign” with local company Nepsis earlier this month. This latest move will be another opportunity and make it easier for fans to get involved and donate to Gophers athletics.