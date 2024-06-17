Gophers' 2025 recruiting class rises near top 15 after busy weekend

The #Gophers have landed SIX (6) verbal commitments today:



🐿️OT Daniel Ship (@DanielShipp07)

🐿️OT Mark Handy (@MarkHandy75)

🐿️LB David Amaliri (@DBDavidAmaliri)

🐿️DL Jayquan Stubbs (@StubbsJayquan)

🐿️RB Shane Marshall (@shanemarshall68)

🐿️WR Legend Lyons (@Legend_Lyons_) pic.twitter.com/Mdwz0y0luj