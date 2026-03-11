Gophers Announce 15 Players Will Compete at Annual Pro Day

The Gophers football program officially announced on Wednesday that 15 former players will be competing in their annual Pro Day event on March 18.

Full list

Nate Becker

Drew Biber

Le'Meke Brockington

Brady Denaburg

Deven Eastern

Jameson Geers

Darius Green

Rushawn Lawrence

Derik LeCaptain

Jalen Logan-Redding

Marcellus Marshall

Jai'Onte' McMillian

Aluma Nkele

Dylan Ray

Devon Williams

Minnesota has produced at least one NFL Draft pick in seven straight years. The 2025 draft saw Aireontae Ersery, Justin Walley and Cody Lindenberg all hear their names called. Last year's Pro Day had plenty of buzz with QB Max Brosmer throwing, and this year might have a little less excitement.

Eastern was Minnesota's lone representative at last month's NFL Scouting Combine. He currently projects as a Day 3 pick, and he could use a good Pro Day to boost his draft stock.

Brockington, Biber, Geers and Williams all have legitimate NFL potential, but their opportunities might come as undrafted free agents (UDFA). Brockington might be the most interesting player set to participate, as he landed on Bruce Feldman's "Freaks List" last year, so his testing numbers will be critical in his NFL Draft stock.

Players like Becker, Denaburg, Green, Lawrence, LeCaptain, Logan-Redding, Marshall, McMillan, Nkele and Ray could use a big Pro Day to improve their outlooks as NFL prospects.

Minnesota has had all 32 NFL teams represented at its Pro Day over the last few years, so it's a great opportunity to showcase the program, no matter how many players end up hearing their names called.

This year's NFL Draft begins on April 23 and lasts until April 25 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Pro Day is a great opportunity for all 15 former Gophers to showcase their skills in front of NFL scouts. The Pro Day often acts as a start to the spring season for Gophers football, which is set to begin their spring practices on March 24.