Gophers are dangerous for an upset: 'This is a really tricky spot for Penn State'
Penn State is currently favored to beat Minnesota by 11.5 points this weekend, according to most betting markets. But the Gophers have had an extra week to prepare for the matchup, which could give them an advantage this Saturday.
The Nittany Lions are ranked No. 4 in the country and they're looking ahead to hosting a potential first-round College Football Playoff game at Beaver Stadium. The Cover 3 Podcast broke down this week's game at Huntington Bank Stadium, and they think the Gophers might have a chance to spoil those plans.
"I think this is a really tricky spot for Penn State — the two-touchdown favorite. You're looking at it, you're supposed to win this game," Danny Kanell said. "Is there a chance that Minnesota, who was sitting there at 6-3 with a chance to be 7-3, might've overlooked a road trip to Rutgers because they were anticipating this game? I think there is."
Minnesota carried a four-game winning streak into its loss two weeks ago against Rutgers, and many people quickly soured on the chances of an upset win against Penn State. Much like this week's situation for Penn State, that was a tough spot for the Gophers, going on the road to face a team coming off a bye.
"It is human nature — you win four games in a row, you're starting to feel pretty good, you're starting to look ahead. You just assume you can walk into Piscataway and get the big win," Kanell said. "I think that had as much to do with it as anything."
After losing 20-13 at home against Ohio State, Penn State destroyed Washington 35-6 and Purdue 42-10 in consecutive weeks. This week's game against the Gophers will be their fourth straight without a bye.
At their best against USC, Maryland and Illinois, the Gophers looked like a team that could present some problems to even the best teams in the country. It was clear that star running back Darius Taylor was banged up against Rutgers, but he got an extra week of rest and now Minnesota can be healthier against Penn State.
"They're getting pretty solid quarterback play. They're getting a pretty evenly balanced attack. I think this is one where Penn State needs to be really careful with it," Kanell said. "As much as we talked the offensive side of the ball, I do think Penn State's defense needs to step up and impose their will against Max Brosmer for Minnesota. Make sure you kind of keep him in check. Make sure you don't let him get too comfortable in the pocket."
Minnesota will likely need to play its A+ game to have any chance of knocking off Penn State, but we've seen the Nittany Lions look vulnerable against teams like Bowling Green, USC and Wisconsin this season. While many fans might've counted them out after the loss to Rutgers, there's no reason the Gophers can't give Penn State a real test. They just have to show up in all three phases.