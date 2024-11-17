Gophers open as 13.5-point underdogs against No. 4 Penn State
The Gophers football team will be a heavy underdog when it hosts fourth-ranked Penn State at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, with the Nittany Lions opening as a 13.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
The Gophers didn't play this past weekend, but they'll be looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss at Rutgers on Nov. 9. Minnesota is 6-4 and bowl eligible, and an upset of the Nittany Lions would be the highlight of what's been a solid season for the U. The Gophers have just two games remaining in the regular season, which they'll close at Wisconsin.
Penn State is 9-1 and coming off a 49-10 blowout victory over Purdue on Saturday. The Nittany Lions' only loss was a one-touchdown defeat to No. 2 Ohio State on Nov. 2. The following week, they blew out Washington 35-6.
Minnesota will have its hands full with a Penn State offense led by quarterback Drew Allar, who's thrown for 2,253 yards, 16 touchdowns and just five picks while completing 72% of his passes, running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton, who together have rushed for 1,237 yards and nine scores, and tight end Tyler Warren, who's hauled in 67 receptions for 808 yards and five touchdowns. Their defense has allowed 20 or more points only three times this year.
The Gophers and Nittany Lions meet for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday.
Briefly
- Gophers left tackle Aireontae Ersery has accepted his invitation to the 2025 Senior Bowl. Ersery is drawing wide NFL interest and has been projected to be drafted as high as the first round of this year's NFL draft.