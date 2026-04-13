Gophers Assembling Another Strong In-State Class in 2027 Cycle

One of the biggest improvements P.J. Fleck has made since becoming the head coach of the Gophers is in-state high school recruiting. That looks to be the case again in the 2027 cycle, with five of the top 10 players from the state committed to stay home and play for the Gophers.

Five of the top 10 Class of 2027 Minnesota recruits (per @Rivals) are committed to stay home and play for the Gophers.



Three are uncommitted: C.J. Johnson, Nehemiah Ombati and Joseph Hammer



Two are committed elsewhere: Blake Betton (PSU) and Caden Gutzmer (UND). pic.twitter.com/uf8tzYlUZq — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) April 13, 2026

Edina defensive lineman Gage Geyer became Minnesota's fifth in-state commitment in the class of 2027 on Saturday night. Minnetonka QB Cade Gutzmer committed to North Dakota on Tuesday and Shakopee defensive lineman Blake Betton committed to Penn State on Saturday. That means 7 of the state's top 10 prospects are verbally committed before May.

There was a time when the Gophers struggled to get many of the state's top high school prospects. Many of the top offensive linemen, such as Bryce Benhart, Quinn Carroll, Joe Alt and Riley Mahlman, committed elsewhere. Carroll eventually came back as a transfer, and the Gophers have dominated in-state recruiting since the 2021 cycle.

You can never sign every single great player from your state as a college football program, so you have to pick and choose. Minnesota identified Jett Feeney as a QB target in the cycle, so it makes sense why Gutzmer looked elsewhere. Betton was pursued by numerous top programs across the country, and the Gophers opted to shift their focus to other players in the cycle.

The Gophers seem to still be in the mix for Cretin-Derham Hall edge rusher C.J. Johnson and Shakopee defensive lineman Nehemiah Ombati, but are probably closer to the outside looking in. They might be the favorite for Lakeville South offensive lineman Joseph Hamer.

As much as college sports become a national product with high school and transfer portal recruiting across the country, a sign of a healthy program is keeping the best high school talent home. It builds a culture around the state that's impossible to find any other way.

Eli Diane, Taye Reich, David Mack, Feeney and Geyer give Minnesota a high floor for its 2027 in-state recruiting outlook. Adding Hamer seems likely, so Omabti or Johnson could take the class to another level.

The transfer portal has completely changed how college football programs prefer to build their roster. Talent acquisition continues to be a strength for Fleck's program, and he has Minnesota operating well above its historical level. The Gophers' 2026 high school cycle was one of their best in program history, and the 2027 class is riding that momentum.