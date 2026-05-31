Gophers Outduel Defending National Champs for Chicago OL Dylan Mota

Chicago, Illinois, offensive lineman Dylan Mota verbally committed to Minnesota on Sunday, following an official visit over the weekend. He was originally scheduled to visit Indiana next month, but the Gophers landed his commitment first.

Minnesota has landed another 'Summer Splash' commitment from 3🌟 2027 (Chicago, IL) O-lineman Dylan Mota.



Standing at 6-foot-8, 280 pounds, he was originally scheduled to visit Indiana next month. Big recruiting win for the Gophers. https://t.co/bBGLHcXv7H pic.twitter.com/UDsFwHrEeD — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) May 31, 2026

"After great visit I have decided to commit to Minnesota. Super appreciative for everyone that helped along my journey, and super grateful for all of the coaches and staff at Minnesota," he wrote on X.

Standing at 6-foot-8, 280 pounds, Mota has all the physical traits you want from a Big Ten offensive lineman, and his height probably locks him into the tackle position at the next level. The Gophers offered him a scholarship on February 22, and got him on campus for an unofficial visit on April 18.

He has other notable top offers from Kansas State, North Carolina and Indiana. He scheduled an official visit to Bloomington next month on June 12, but there are now some doubts if he'll make it there after his Gophers commitment.

Mota fits a trend as another multi-sport athlete in this class. He also plays basketball at St. Patrick High School in Chicago. He currently isn't rated very highly by any of the major recruiting services, but I would not be surprised if we see him outperform those expectations at Minnesota.

The Gophers now have 21 players verbally committed to their 2027 recruiting class, and Mota is the fourth player to join the class following Minnesota's kickoff weekend for its annual summer splash recruiting event.

Current 2027 commits (21 players)