Edina D-Lineman Becomes Gophers' 5th 2027 In-State Commitment

Edina High School defensive lineman Gage Geyer verbally committed to the Gophers on Saturday after receiving his official scholarship offer on an unofficial visit. He's now the fifth in-state recruit committed to Minnesota's 2027 class.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, Geyer has been on the Gophers' radar since attending the program's school camp last June. He returned for an unofficial visit last September and added more than 10 Division I offers before officially getting a scholarship offer from the Gophers.

He's currently unranked by most recruiting services, but that's expected to change with another impressive senior season with the Hornets. His other notable top offers are Kansas, Kansas State and Boston College.

Wayzata star Eli Diane was the first in-state player to commit to the class, and he was followed by Moorhead High School trio Taye Reich, David Mack and Jett Feeney. The Gophers have recruited the state of Minnesota very well over the last few cycles and Geyer's commitment is more proof.

The Gophers now have nine players committed to their 2027 high school recruiting class, giving them a tremendous head start before official visit season later this spring. It's trending as another great recruiting cycle for Fleck and his staff.

Current 2027 commits (9 players)