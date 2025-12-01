SI

College Football Playoff and Bowl Projections After Week 14: How Will Committee View Ole Miss?

Now that Lane Kiffin has officially left the Rebels, Tuesday’s last Top 25 ranking before Selection Sunday will be instructive on the CFP bubble. Plus, the Citrus Bowl shaping up as Texas-Michigan.

Bryan Fischer

Mississippi quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and the Rebels are CFP bound without the head coach who led them there.
Mississippi quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and the Rebels are CFP bound without the head coach who led them there. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The regular season in college football has come to a close and what a thrilling finish it was from coast to coast. 

A handful of programs locked up bowl eligibility in the final minutes of their final game to hit that elusive 6–6 mark, while others played their way into the College Football Playoff bubble with memorable upsets and rivalry wins. No matter what side of the coin you fell on in terms of the scoreboard, the past weekend was one where you had to give thanks for this sport that never fails to produce incredible results. It’s a joy to watch and even better to follow along if you don’t have any rooting interests.

Now comes the much harder part in sorting out the postseason destination for all 82 eligible teams. Much of that will naturally start Tuesday with the CFP selection committee’s latest rankings leading into the conference title games. That’s where we will start following the news that Lane Kiffin is indeed leaving Mississippi for LSU

The loss of the Rebels’ head coach and several assistants has a chance to seriously impact their seeding. It should not in any way hamper the team’s ability to make the playoff field—they’ve earned it and the bubble is too complicated as is—but it is within the committee’s protocols to strongly consider. What would that look like in practice? 

SI College Football Newsletter. Get SI's College Football Newsletter. dark. FREE

It would likely give Notre Dame a home game and set up a juicy first-round game involving SEC title game participant Alabama traveling to South Bend in the middle of December. Now, there are plenty of conspiracy theorists who believe the CFP is simply a TV show for ESPN and every decision flows from that (it doesn’t), but there’s no denying that all involved would benefit from seeing those two bluebloods square off this season. Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Oregon all remain in line to host a game, but the committee could look to avoid a rematch of a game we’ve already seen (Ole Miss at Oklahoma) and instead drop the Rebels down to the No. 11 seed to make them play at Kyle Field against the Aggies. 

By doing that, the committee would reaffirm that, well, you shouldn’t lose the key figures of a team which has made a run to the playoff on the eve of Selection Sunday. The simple fact is that this version of Ole Miss isn’t the one we’ve seen across 12 games. It can’t be. Dropping the Rebels down protects the bracket and gives us some fantastic games from the first round through to the semifinals no matter what.

It also helps in one other aspect by clearing up the bubble—further separating the Fighting Irish from Miami, which has made the case for inclusion and has that head-to-head victory in August. No matter what happens between now and next Sunday, we’ve seen a lot of unprecedented stuff and it appears as though that won’t be stopping anytime soon.

Finally, from the CFP decisions will come the rest of the bowl picture that should feature some fantastic matchups. Imagine Diego Pavia and 10-win Vanderbilt taking on the Hurricanes in the Gator Bowl for the right to be the best non-playoff team this season? The Citrus Bowl feels pretty much locked into Texas-Michigan as it has been for weeks. Who doesn’t want to see either Dabo Swinney or Eli Drinkwitz have a vat of condiments dumped on their head in the Mayo Bowl? 

Taking all that into account, here is how Sports Illustrated sees the playoff and all of the other 35 bowl games coming together to form the postseason picture in 2025–26 after Week 14.

College Football Playoff Projection After Week 14

  1. Ohio State
  2. Georgia
  3. Indiana
  4. Texas Tech 
  5. Oregon
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Oklahoma 
  8. Notre Dame 
  9. Alabama 
  10. Virginia
  11. Ole Miss
  12. North Texas

First Round

  • No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Notre Dame
  • No. 10 Virginia at No. 7 Oklahoma
  • No. 11 Ole Miss at No. 6 Texas A&M
  • No. 12 North Texas at No. 5 Oregon

Quarterfinals

  • Cotton Bowl: No. 4 Texas Tech vs. winner of No. 12 North Texas vs. No. 5 Oregon
  • Orange Bowl: No. 3 Indiana vs. winner of No. 11 Ole Miss vs. No. 6 Texas A&M 
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Georgia vs. winner of No. 10 Virginia at No. 7 Oklahoma
  • Rose Bowl: No. 1 Ohio State vs. winner of No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Notre Dame

College Football Bowl Projection After Week 14

Bowl

Date

Matchup

L.A. Bowl

Dec. 13

Washington vs. UNLV

Salute to Veterans Bowl

Dec. 16

Old Dominion vs. Western Michigan

Cure Bowl

Dec. 17

Tulane vs. James Madison

68 Ventures Bowl

Dec. 17

Troy vs. Jacksonville State

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Dec. 19

Southern Miss vs. Miami (Ohio)

Gasparilla Bowl

Dec. 19

Wake Forest vs. East Carolina

Potato Bowl

Dec. 22

Fresno State vs. Washington State

Boca Raton Bowl

Dec. 23

FIU vs. Central Michigan

New Orleans Bowl

Dec. 23

Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech

Frisco Bowl

Dec. 23

Kennesaw State vs. San Diego State

Hawai‘i Bowl

Dec. 24

Navy vs. Hawai‘i

Sports Bowl

Dec. 26

Northwestern vs. Ohio

Rate Bowl

Dec. 26

TCU vs. Minnesota

First Responder Bowl

Dec. 26

New Mexico vs. UTSA

Military Bowl

Dec. 27

NC State vs. Memphis

Pinstripe Bowl

Dec. 27

Penn State vs. Louisville

Fenway Bowl

Dec. 27

Duke vs. USF

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Dec. 27

BYU vs. Georgia Tech

Arizona Bowl

Dec. 27

Boise State vs. Toledo

New Mexico Bowl

Dec. 27

Utah State vs. Texas State

Gator Bowl

Dec. 27

Miami vs. Vanderbilt

Texas Bowl

Dec. 27

Iowa State vs. California

Birmingham Bowl

Dec. 29

Arkansas State vs. Missouri State

Independence Bowl

Dec. 30

Cincinnati vs. Western Kentucky

Music City Bowl

Dec. 30

Nebraska vs. LSU

Alamo Bowl

Dec. 30

Houston vs. USC

ReliaQuest Bowl

Dec. 31

Iowa vs. Tennessee

Sun Bowl

Dec. 31

Arizona State vs. SMU

Citrus Bowl

Dec. 31

Michigan vs. Texas

Vegas Bowl

Dec. 31

Illinois vs. Arizona

Armed Forces Bowl

Jan. 2

Army vs. Georgia Southern

Liberty Bowl

Jan. 2

Kansas State vs. UConn

Mayo Bowl

Jan. 2

Clemson vs. Missouri

Holiday Bowl

Jan. 2

Utah vs. Pitt

ESPN Events Bowl

TBD

Delaware vs. Coastal Carolina

More College Football from Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.

feed

Published
Bryan Fischer
BRYAN FISCHER

Bryan Fischer is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college sports. He joined the SI staff in October 2024 after spending nearly two decades at outlets such as FOX Sports, NBC Sports and CBS Sports. A member of the Football Writers Association of America's All-America Selection Committee and a Heisman Trophy voter, Fischer has received awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and FWAA. He has a bachelor's in communication from USC.

Home/College Football