Gophers camp recap 3.0: Defense shines, versatility and depth stand out
The Gophers held another practice open to the media and fans on Tuesday. It was a blistering August day, and we didn't get an extended look at the starters, but there was still plenty to learn about this year's team.
Wildcat wrinkle
When P.J. Fleck mentioned Koi Perich's offensive role, he said that he would play wide receiver and a little wildcat quarterback. During the individual portion of Tuesday's practice, we saw Perich take a pitch from Darius Taylor, who was taking snaps at quarterback. We saw a similar formation and play call during the 11-on-11 portion, indicating that we might see a similar play during games this season.
Depth and versatility
Fleck has mentioned Minnesota's depth and versatility at multiple positions when speaking to the media this preseason. It was on full display Tuesday with impressive performances from players like wide receiver Jalen Smith, true freshman linebacker Emmanuel Karmo and redshirt freshman linebacker Matt Kingsbury.
Cornerback and wide receiver are two positions that Minnesota is replacing a ton of production, and we have seen plenty of players step up in practice. Those two positions could see a wider range of players see serious playing time on gameday.
Notable players out/absent
- Darius Green, DB
- Jai'Onte' McMillan, CB
- Cristian Driver, WR
- Mo Omonode, DT
- Theorin Randle, DT
For the second-straight practice, McMillan (leg), Omonode (back) and Randle (leg) were at practice, but not dressed on the sideline. It was also the second straight practice we didn't see Driver on the field or even the sideline. Green was the only new notable player out, but on the sideline. We saw Nathan Roy and Jeff Roberson return after missing last Tuesday's practice.
Nathan Roy vs. Kahlee Tafai
The most clear one-on-one positional battle we are currently seeing at Gophers' camp is Roy against Tafai for the starting left tackle spot. Tafai was recovering from surgery during the spring, so we say Roy gets a leg up. Roy missed a few practices with an injury this summer, so we saw Tafai get more first-team reps. This has the makings of a true 50-50 battle that could carry into Week 1.
Backup QB battle
Tuesday was the most we saw of Max Shikenjanski and Dylan Wittke so far this summer. Old Dominion transfer Ethan Moorehead is still the overwhelming favorite to be the team's backup quarterback, but Shikenjanski and Wittke are proving to be in the mix. We saw more of the second and third units in general, so it could've been a plan to feature them more, but they received more reps than Moorehead on Tuesday.
Other notes
There were a multitude of luminaries in attendance for Tuesday's practice. We saw Gophers men's hockey head coach Bob Motzko, along with program legends Darrell Thompson and Ron Johnson. There was also a large contingent of NFL representation with Jets, Chiefs, Titans and Panthers among teams featured, with members of the franchise at practice.