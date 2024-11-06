Gophers commit Bradley Martino to be honored as Navy All-American
Gophers football commit Bradley Martino will compete in the Navy All-American Bowl, and its Road to the Dome tour will be visiting Martino’s high school to honor him on Thursday.
Martino, a three-star athlete and No. 76-ranked prospect in Florida’s 2025 class per 247 Sports, committed to the U on June 9 a day after an official visit to the program. Martino plays wide receiver and defensive back for First Baptist Academy in Naples, Fla. Martino projects as a wide receiver for P.J. Fleck at Minnesota.
In a 45-0 win over Orlando Christian Prep on Sept. 6, Martino had six receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Martino had an unofficial visit at the U shortly after on Sept. 14. Martino is the No. 34-ranked athlete nationally and the No. 598 prospect in the nation overall, according to 247Sports. On3 tabs him as the No. 575-ranked recruit nationally.
The All-American Bowl is an annual high school all-star game where the best athletes from the east and west face off. Notably, Gophers safety Koi Perich was the game's MVP in last year's edition, and the then-in-state commit was the first Minnesotan to receive the honor. This year's edition — the 25th — between East and West takes place on Jan. 11, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. It's scheduled for a noon kickoff, and the game will be televised on NBC.