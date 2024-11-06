All Gophers

Gophers commit Bradley Martino to be honored as Navy All-American

Martino will compete in the Jan. 11 all-star game with the nation's best high school players.

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck looks on during the first half against Maryland at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Oct. 26, 2024.
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck looks on during the first half against Maryland at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Oct. 26, 2024. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Gophers football commit Bradley Martino will compete in the Navy All-American Bowl, and its Road to the Dome tour will be visiting Martino’s high school to honor him on Thursday. 

Martino, a three-star athlete and No. 76-ranked prospect in Florida’s 2025 class per 247 Sports, committed to the U on June 9 a day after an official visit to the program. Martino plays wide receiver and defensive back for First Baptist Academy in Naples, Fla. Martino projects as a wide receiver for P.J. Fleck at Minnesota.

In a 45-0 win over Orlando Christian Prep on Sept. 6, Martino had six receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Martino had an unofficial visit at the U shortly after on Sept. 14. Martino is the No. 34-ranked athlete nationally and the No. 598 prospect in the nation overall, according to 247Sports. On3 tabs him as the No. 575-ranked recruit nationally.

The All-American Bowl is an annual high school all-star game where the best athletes from the east and west face off. Notably, Gophers safety Koi Perich was the game's MVP in last year's edition, and the then-in-state commit was the first Minnesotan to receive the honor. This year's edition — the 25th — between East and West takes place on Jan. 11, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. It's scheduled for a noon kickoff, and the game will be televised on NBC.

