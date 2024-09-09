Gophers recruiting report: RB Shane Marshall, WR Bradley Martino shine
The Gophers' 2025 recruiting class continues to perform at a high level in their senior high school football seasons. Which performances stood out the most in Week 3 across the county?
Jackson Kollock (2025), QB, Laguna Beach, California
Kollock did not light up the box score in Week 3, but his team Laguna Beach High School won 51-0. The Gophers' four-star QB commit was 13-of-29 for 139 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Shane Marshall (2025), RB, Irwin County, Georgia
Marshall continues to look like the most improved Gophers commit from his junior to senior season. He had 114 rushing yards in three touchdowns in Week 3. Georgia and Clemson are making a push to flip him off his Minnesota commitment and P.J. Fleck and his staff will have to work hard to keep him.
Bradley Martino (2025), WR, Naples, Florida
Martino continues to look like an elite talent at wide receiver. In Week 3, he finished with six catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns. On the season he has 11 catches for 234 yards and five touchdowns.
Etan Stendel (2025), LB, Caledonia, Minnesota
Stendel is one of the most exciting high school players in Minnesota. In Week 3 against Dover-Eyota, he finished 9-of-18 passing for 118 yards to go along with six carries for 66 yards. Defensively, he had four tackles and an interception. He even kicks and punts for Caledonia and finished 3-of-4 on extra points.
Emmanuel Karmo (2025), LB, Robbinsdale Cooper, Minnesota
Robbinsdale Cooper took down Minneapolis Southwest 42-12 in Week 3 and Karmo was all over the field. He had three catches for 47 yards, three tackles and he returned two punts for 68 yards.
Cameron Begalle (2025), WR, Andover, Minnesota
Begalle was the leading receiver in the state of Minnesota last season. His senior season has started out a little bit slower with only eight catches for 79 yards in two games. He had a season-high 54 yards on four receptions against Mankato West in Week 3.