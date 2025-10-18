All Gophers

Gophers crowd storms the field after upset win over No. 25 Nebraska

Minnesota fans were fired up after the team's first ranked win of the season.

The Gophers home crowd storming the field after Friday's upset win over No. 25 Nebraska.
The Gophers home crowd storming the field after Friday's upset win over No. 25 Nebraska. / Picture via: @tonyliebert (X)
Minnesota's upset win over No. 25 Nebraska on Friday night was P.J. Fleck's fourth win over a ranked opponent at home since he became head coach of the program. It was also the fourth time the home fans stormed the field.

The Gophers' recent home wins over ranked opponents included last year over No. 11 USC, 2019 over No. 4 Penn State and 2021's win over No. 14 Wisconsin. Friday night's win was Fleck's seventh overall against a ranked opponent with Minnesota.

