Gophers' Danny Striggow praises LSU transfer Jaxon Howard's work ethic
The Gophers football team's defensive line could be the most talented that coach P.J. Fleck has had since taking over the program in 2017. The Gophers' big addition of the offseason was LSU transfer Jaxon Howard, and he seems to be fitting right in.
Howard was one of the most highly-touted high school recruits to ever come out of Minnesota when he chose LSU in 2023. After playing only 30 snaps in his one season in Baton Rouge, La., his decision to transfer back home to the U was one of Fleck's biggest acquisitions of his tenure in Dinkytown.
With a veteran edge rushing duo of Danny Striggow and Jah Joyner, versatile Jalen Logan-Redding and talented redshirt sophomore Anthony Smith, the Gophers didn't have a desperate need to add another pass rusher. Howard will have four seasons of eligibility with the Gophers, and he seems eager to work with his new program.
"Jaxon's really eager to learn every single day," Striggow said. "I love being able to sit down and when we're watching film, kinda hear his viewpoint and hear how he thinks. Having spent a year somewhere else, he's picked up different cues and clues on other things."
A graduate of Robbinsdale Cooper High School, Howard was a four-star recruit and top-150 prospect by every recruiting service you can name. Listed at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, he has all of the traits to be an elite talent at the edge-rushing position.
"He's very detailed in the way he works and the way he learns," Striggow said. "It's really easy to be able to go over there and say, 'Hey this is how I do it, or this is how we talked about it in the meeting,' and he corrects it right there and it's a non-issue."
With so much talent and experience along the defensive line, Howard's role might not be huge in 2024, but Striggow's sentiment proves that he is willing to learn. Coming from an SEC program like LSU to Minnesota might be a hit to the ego for some, but Howard seems to be ready to prove himself in front of his hometown fans.