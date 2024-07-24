All Gophers

Gophers' Jah Joyner drawing early 2025 NFL Draft buzz

Joyner could be an early selection in next year's draft if he puts together a big 2024 season.

Will Ragatz

Oct 29, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Jah Joyner (17) in action against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Oct 29, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Jah Joyner (17) in action against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. / Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
The Gophers have had a player selected in the first two rounds of the NFL draft in each of the last five years (Tyler Nubin, John Michael Schmitz, Boye Mafe, Rashod Bateman, Antoine Winfield Jr.), which is a testament to the program's growth. Before that streak began in 2020, it had happened just four total times since 1991. If it's going to extend to six straight drafts next April, defensive lineman Jah Joyner might be the reason.

Joyner is coming off a breakout season where he racked up 7.5 sacks and two forced fumbles for Minnesota. Heading into his fifth year with the program, the 6'5", 250-pound lineman is one of the Gophers' best players and top draft prospects. With a strong 2024 campaign, he could see his name called in the first two rounds next year.

"It was good to see the work pay off (last season)," Joyner said in an interview with draft analyst Ryan Roberts.

The NFL is always looking for long, physical, and disruptive defensive linemen. Joyner proved last year that he has those tools, earning a 90.8 PFF pass rush grade with a 23 percent pass rush win rate. If he can continue to pressure quarterbacks and develop his abilities against the run, he has the physical attributes to become one of the better players in the country at his position. Joyner is continuing to work closely with Gophers defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III on refining his technique and adding to his game.

Heading into the 2024 season, Joyner and left tackle Aireontae Ersery are the top two draft prospects on the Gophers' roster. Those two could be in line for huge years that catapult them to the NFL.

