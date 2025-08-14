Gophers depth chart projections before final week of camp
Tuesday's practice was the public and media's final look at this year's Gophers team before they officially kick off against the 2025 regular season againt Buffalo on August 28. P.J. Fleck notoriously does not release depth charts, but let's try and predict where things stand after fall camp.
Quarterback
- Starter: Drake Lindsey
- Backup: Emmett Moorehead (transfer)
Lindsey essentially won the starting job in spring ball, and he has remained QB1 this summer. The Gophers brought in Moorehead as the only option with starting experience on the roster after spring ball, and he has likely earned the backup role. Max Shikenjanski and Dylan Wittke received a fair share of opportunity, but it's hard to imagine that Moorehead isn't the guy they would lean towards if Lindsey went down with an injury.
Running back
- Bell cow: Darius Taylor
- Change-of-pace: A.J. Turner (transfer)
- Backup(s): Cam Davis (transfer), Fame Ijeboi
Outside of a surprise departure from Vanderbilt transfer Johann Cardenas, the Gophers' new-look RB room has looked as expected in camp this summer. Taylor will be the bell cow back once again, Turner should assume the Marcus Major role, Davis is the ideal RB3 and Ijeboi has proved that he deserves a role sooner rather than later.
Wide reciver
- X, WR1: Javon Tracy (transfer)
- Y, WR2: Le'Meke Brockington
- Slot, WR3: Logan Loya (transfer)
- WR4: Jalen Smith
- WR5: Koi Perich
- Backup(s): Kenric Lanier II, Cristian Driver, Malachi Coleman (transfer)
The wide receiver room is the most interesting position group on the roster, and it could be the most fluid throughout the season. Tracy and Brockington's place as the top two outside receivers seems fairly secure, and Loya has been the starting slot all camp, but then things get interesting after that.
Smith has been a camp standout, and I think he has realistically earned a spot in four-receiver formations. I still don't know exactly where Perich fits into the mix, but he will receive targets and snaps in some capacity this season. Driver was absent from the final two practices we saw, so his role is firmly up in the air, but he might just be the backup slot behind Loya. Lastly, Lanier has earned a backup outside WR spot, and Coleman is too big a target not to be used in red zone situations.
Tight end
- TE1: Jameson Geers
- TE2a: Drew Biber (transfer)
- TE2b/FB: Frank Bierman
- Backup(s): Pierce Walsh
Geers is the most underrated player on the Gophers' roster, and he could quietly be one of Lindsey's top targets this season. Bierman was used as a blocking tight end last season, but he could see some time in the backfield in 2025 as a fullback. Biber and Walsh should give Minnesota some underrated depth at the position.
Offensive line
- LT: Kahlee Tafai (transfer) OR Nathan Roy
- LG: Greg Johnson
- C: Ashton Beers
- RG: Marcellus Marshall (transfer)
- RT: Dylan Ray (transfer)
- Backup(s): Tony Nelson, Jaden Ball (transfer)
The battle between Tafai and Roy for Minnesota's starting left tackle spot is something that could carry well into the regular season. The other four starting spots are likely set in stone with Johnson, Beers, Marshall and Ray. Nelson and Ball are more than capable options if someone were to go down with an injury.
Defensive line
- DE1: Anthony Smith
- DE2: Jaxon Howard
- Backup(s): Lucas Finnessy, Steven Curtis (transfer)
- DT1a: Deven Eastern
- DT1b: Jalen Logan-Redding
- Backup(s): Rushawn Lawrence (transfer), Nate Becker, Riley Sunram
- Injured: Mo Omonode (transfer), Theorin Randle
If there's a position group that Minnesota cannot have an injury at, it's the defensive line. Smith, Howard, Eastern and Logan-Redding are very talented Big Ten starters, but there are still plenty of questions behind that. Finnessy is still fairly new to the edge position, and Curtis is making the jump from the FCS level.
Eastern and Logan-Redding are a clear tier above the other interior players on Minnesota's roster. Lawrence is a capable third option, but a back injury to Omonode really hurt their depth. Becker has 44 career snaps, and they might have to lean on a redshirt freshman like Sunram if they go any deeper into the depth chart.
Linebacker
- LB1: Maverick Baranowski
- LB2: Devon Williams
- LB3: Jeff Roberson (transfer) OR Emmanuel Karmo (true FR) OR Matt Kingsbury
- Backup(s): Joey Gerlach
Cody Lindenberg is now with the Las Vegas Raiders, and there are big shoes to fill. Minnesota will need Baranowski to take a big step forward, but they have really solid depth behind him. Williams is the most veteran option, but Roberson, Karmo and Kingsbury all look like players who can contribute in the Big Ten. This is a position group that I could see being very fluid throughout the season under first-year linebackers coach Mariano Sorri-Marin.
Cornerback
- CB1: Za'Quan Bryan
- CB2: John Nestor (transfer)
- CB3: Mike Gerald OR Jaylen Bowden (transfer)
- Backup(s): Naiim Parrish (true FR), Rhyland Kelly
- NCB1: Darius Green OR Jai'Onte McMillan
- Backup(s): Aidan Gousby
Cornerback is another position that will be very fluid throughout the season. Bryan, starting at one of the outside spots, is probably the only thing we know for sure. My prediction is that we see Nestor at the other spot to open the season, but Gerald and Bowden will certainly see time. Parrish and Kelly are also not too far behind in the pecking order.
McMillan played a big role in the slot last season after transferring in from TCU, but he has been hurt for a good part of camp. Green has filled into that role, but he was also out of practice on Tuesday. Neither injury seems serious, so I think we'll see both players while healthy.
Safety
- FS: Koi Perich
- SS: Kerry Brown
- Backup: Aidan Gousby
The only position group on Minnesota's entire roster without a transfer or incoming freshman is safety, and it's because it might be one of the best duos in the country. Perich and Brown will both play in the NFL, but they will continue to make plays in the Big Ten first. Gousby could be a starter on a lot of teams, but he'll back up the duo, along with likely filling in to special packages.
Special teams
- Kicker: Brady Denaburg
- Backup: Daniel Jackson
- Punter: Brody Richter OR Tom Weston
- Backup: Luke Ryerse
- Long snapper: Alan Sokup
- Backup: Jake Lutz
The special teams competitions are also something that could carry into the regular season, but I think Denaburg has earned the starting kicker role. Richter and Weston for the starting punter spot is a competition that might be a little closer. After having solid special teams with Dragan Kesich and Mark Crawford over the last few seasons, there are plenty of questions heading into 2025.