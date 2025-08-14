All Gophers

Gophers depth chart projections before final week of camp

Minnesota has one more full week of camp before Week 1 game preparation against Buffalo.

Sep 14, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Maverick Baranowski (6) poses for a photo after the game against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Maverick Baranowski (6) poses for a photo after the game against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Tuesday's practice was the public and media's final look at this year's Gophers team before they officially kick off against the 2025 regular season againt Buffalo on August 28. P.J. Fleck notoriously does not release depth charts, but let's try and predict where things stand after fall camp.

Quarterback

Nov 19, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Emmett Moorehead (14) looks to throw in the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
  • Starter: Drake Lindsey
  • Backup: Emmett Moorehead (transfer)

Lindsey essentially won the starting job in spring ball, and he has remained QB1 this summer. The Gophers brought in Moorehead as the only option with starting experience on the roster after spring ball, and he has likely earned the backup role. Max Shikenjanski and Dylan Wittke received a fair share of opportunity, but it's hard to imagine that Moorehead isn't the guy they would lean towards if Lindsey went down with an injury.

Running back

Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies running back Cameron Davis (22) warms up before a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
  • Bell cow: Darius Taylor
  • Change-of-pace: A.J. Turner (transfer)
  • Backup(s): Cam Davis (transfer), Fame Ijeboi

Outside of a surprise departure from Vanderbilt transfer Johann Cardenas, the Gophers' new-look RB room has looked as expected in camp this summer. Taylor will be the bell cow back once again, Turner should assume the Marcus Major role, Davis is the ideal RB3 and Ijeboi has proved that he deserves a role sooner rather than later.

Wide reciver

Oct 26, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Le'Meke Brockington (0) looks on before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
  • X, WR1: Javon Tracy (transfer)
  • Y, WR2: Le'Meke Brockington
  • Slot, WR3: Logan Loya (transfer)
  • WR4: Jalen Smith
  • WR5: Koi Perich
  • Backup(s): Kenric Lanier II, Cristian Driver, Malachi Coleman (transfer)

The wide receiver room is the most interesting position group on the roster, and it could be the most fluid throughout the season. Tracy and Brockington's place as the top two outside receivers seems fairly secure, and Loya has been the starting slot all camp, but then things get interesting after that.

Smith has been a camp standout, and I think he has realistically earned a spot in four-receiver formations. I still don't know exactly where Perich fits into the mix, but he will receive targets and snaps in some capacity this season. Driver was absent from the final two practices we saw, so his role is firmly up in the air, but he might just be the backup slot behind Loya. Lastly, Lanier has earned a backup outside WR spot, and Coleman is too big a target not to be used in red zone situations.

Tight end

Nov 23, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers tight end Jameson Geers (86) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
  • TE1: Jameson Geers
  • TE2a: Drew Biber (transfer)
  • TE2b/FB: Frank Bierman
  • Backup(s): Pierce Walsh

Geers is the most underrated player on the Gophers' roster, and he could quietly be one of Lindsey's top targets this season. Bierman was used as a blocking tight end last season, but he could see some time in the backfield in 2025 as a fullback. Biber and Walsh should give Minnesota some underrated depth at the position.

Offensive line

Nov 29, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive linenam Greg Johnson (65) celebrates with the Paul Bunyan Football Trophy following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
  • LT: Kahlee Tafai (transfer) OR Nathan Roy
  • LG: Greg Johnson
  • C: Ashton Beers
  • RG: Marcellus Marshall (transfer)
  • RT: Dylan Ray (transfer)
  • Backup(s): Tony Nelson, Jaden Ball (transfer)

The battle between Tafai and Roy for Minnesota's starting left tackle spot is something that could carry well into the regular season. The other four starting spots are likely set in stone with Johnson, Beers, Marshall and Ray. Nelson and Ball are more than capable options if someone were to go down with an injury.

Defensive line

Oct 12, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer (3) runs past Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Deven Eastern (91) during the second quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
  • DE1: Anthony Smith
  • DE2: Jaxon Howard
  • Backup(s): Lucas Finnessy, Steven Curtis (transfer)
  • DT1a: Deven Eastern
  • DT1b: Jalen Logan-Redding
  • Backup(s): Rushawn Lawrence (transfer), Nate Becker, Riley Sunram
  • Injured: Mo Omonode (transfer), Theorin Randle

If there's a position group that Minnesota cannot have an injury at, it's the defensive line. Smith, Howard, Eastern and Logan-Redding are very talented Big Ten starters, but there are still plenty of questions behind that. Finnessy is still fairly new to the edge position, and Curtis is making the jump from the FCS level.

Eastern and Logan-Redding are a clear tier above the other interior players on Minnesota's roster. Lawrence is a capable third option, but a back injury to Omonode really hurt their depth. Becker has 44 career snaps, and they might have to lean on a redshirt freshman like Sunram if they go any deeper into the depth chart.

Linebacker

Sep 14, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Devon Williams (9) takes a moment to himself before the game against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
  • LB1: Maverick Baranowski
  • LB2: Devon Williams
  • LB3: Jeff Roberson (transfer) OR Emmanuel Karmo (true FR) OR Matt Kingsbury
  • Backup(s): Joey Gerlach

Cody Lindenberg is now with the Las Vegas Raiders, and there are big shoes to fill. Minnesota will need Baranowski to take a big step forward, but they have really solid depth behind him. Williams is the most veteran option, but Roberson, Karmo and Kingsbury all look like players who can contribute in the Big Ten. This is a position group that I could see being very fluid throughout the season under first-year linebackers coach Mariano Sorri-Marin.

Cornerback

Aug 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver J.J. Jones (5) drops a pass as Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Za'Quan Bryan (4) defends during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
  • CB1: Za'Quan Bryan
  • CB2: John Nestor (transfer)
  • CB3: Mike Gerald OR Jaylen Bowden (transfer)
  • Backup(s): Naiim Parrish (true FR), Rhyland Kelly
  • NCB1: Darius Green OR Jai'Onte McMillan
  • Backup(s): Aidan Gousby

Cornerback is another position that will be very fluid throughout the season. Bryan, starting at one of the outside spots, is probably the only thing we know for sure. My prediction is that we see Nestor at the other spot to open the season, but Gerald and Bowden will certainly see time. Parrish and Kelly are also not too far behind in the pecking order.

McMillan played a big role in the slot last season after transferring in from TCU, but he has been hurt for a good part of camp. Green has filled into that role, but he was also out of practice on Tuesday. Neither injury seems serious, so I think we'll see both players while healthy.

Safety

Nov 2, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Kerry Brown (14) celebrates a stop against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
  • FS: Koi Perich
  • SS: Kerry Brown
  • Backup: Aidan Gousby

The only position group on Minnesota's entire roster without a transfer or incoming freshman is safety, and it's because it might be one of the best duos in the country. Perich and Brown will both play in the NFL, but they will continue to make plays in the Big Ten first. Gousby could be a starter on a lot of teams, but he'll back up the duo, along with likely filling in to special packages.

Special teams

Sep 9, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange place kicker Brady Denaburg (15) kicks-off to start the game against the Western Michigan Broncos during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
  • Kicker: Brady Denaburg
  • Backup: Daniel Jackson
  • Punter: Brody Richter OR Tom Weston
  • Backup: Luke Ryerse
  • Long snapper: Alan Sokup
  • Backup: Jake Lutz

The special teams competitions are also something that could carry into the regular season, but I think Denaburg has earned the starting kicker role. Richter and Weston for the starting punter spot is a competition that might be a little closer. After having solid special teams with Dragan Kesich and Mark Crawford over the last few seasons, there are plenty of questions heading into 2025.

