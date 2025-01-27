Gophers' Ethan Robinson announced as late addition to East-West Shrine Bowl roster
On Monday morning, former Gophers cornerback Ethan Robinson was announced as a late addition to the East-West Shrine Bowl roster.
Much like the Senior Bowl, the Shrine Bowl is an opportunity for upperclassmen draft prospects to practice, perform and interview in front of NFL scouts before this spring's draft. Robinson joins former Gophers; Max Brosmer, Tyler Cooper and Justin Walley already at the event.
Practice began on Saturday in Denton, Tex., but it continues throughout the week until the game kicks off on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. CT on NFL Network. There was no reason given for Robinson's late addition to the event.
After three seasons at Bucknell, Robinson transferred to Minnesota last offseason. He performed admirably in his one year with the Gophers, earning a 72.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF). At 6-foot, 190 pounds he has the traits of a potential NFL cornerback, but he does not find himself near the top of many draft boards.
Robinson is already starting a bit behind the eight ball, but if he's able to put together an impressive few days of practice and game tape against other NFL Draft prospects, he could work his way up into discussion of being a day three pick in the spring.