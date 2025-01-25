Gophers' Max Brosmer impresses at day one of practice at the East-West Shrine Bowl
Practice for the 100th annual East-West Shrine Bowl began on Saturday and Gophers QB Max Brosmer received some buzz on social media as a potential 'winner' at Day 1 practice.
"So far in West practice,
@GopherFootball
QB Max Brosmer is having quite the showing," football reporter Josh Carney posted on X Saturday. "Ripping throws up the seam. Just had a great throw downfield into a bucket in the back of the endzone in 7-on-7.
Arm is intriguing."
X user Jake Schwanitz posted a video of a 40-yard rifle Brosmer placed in the basket of Colorado WR LeJohntay Wester for a touchdown.
Carney labeled Brosmer as a 'winner' on Day 1, while Cowboys reporter Kyle Youmans thinks Brosmer's stock is pointing up. Saturday was the first of four practices before the official East-West Shrine Bowl game next Thursday.
Top quarterback posted Shedeur Sanders was invited to the event, but he is not expected to compete in the game or practice, just conduct interviews with teams. The other quarterbacks competing include UCLA's Ethan Garbers, Payton Thorne from Auburn, Kyle McCord from Syracuse, NDSU's Cam Miller and Brady Cook from Missouri.
The Gophers haven't had a quarterback selected in the NFL draft since Craig Curry was the 207th overall pick in the eighth round 52 years ago. They've seen only three quarterbacks get drafted in modern NFL history.
There is still a long way to go between today and April's NFL Draft, but Brosmer continues to impress at every step along the way.