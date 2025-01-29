Gophers football commit Bradley Martino skyrockets up recruiting rankings
Martino, a 2025 wide receiver and defensive back from Naples, Fla., is now ranked as the No. 203 prospect in the nation by the recruiting service, a 350-spot jump from his ranking in early December. On Jan. 11, Martino participated in the Navy All-American Bowl, which features the best high school players in the nation. Martino was making noise in practices leading up to the all-star game, and was identified as an "eye-catcher" during practices by the recruiting service On3.
"Martino continued to showcase the best ball skills at the Navy All-American Bowl," On3's Charles Power wrote on Jan. 9. "The Minnesota signee is silky smooth as a pass-catcher. The coordination and timing looks to be the best on hand in what is a talented wide receiver group. Martino consistently catches the ball away from his frame. One-handed catches and difficult grabs are made to look easy. Martino must hone his route-running skills once he gets to college, but the ball skills are on the very high-end."
247Sports updated its top-247 recruits in the 2025 class on Wednesday. In previous rankings, Martino was listed as a three-star prospect, and he was in the mid-500s in the national rankings as recently as January. Other recruiting services, perhaps not updated as frequently, weren't as reflective of Martino's jump as of Wednesday night. On3, which previously had Martino in its top-300 prospects nationally, ranks him No. 384 in the nation and the No. 53 prospect in Florida's 2025 class. ESPN ranks Martino as the No. 56 prospect in the state of Florida. Rivals lists Martino as a three-star prospect.
But as of Wednesday, Martino made some noise among 247Sports' recruiting rankings. P.J. Fleck has to be excited to get him to campus as it appears Martino could be well on his way to being the next great Gophers wide receiver.