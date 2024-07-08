Gophers WR commit Bradley Martino takes massive leap in latest recruiting rankings
Popular recruiting service On3 released an updated top 300 prospect rankings for the class of 2025 on Monday, and Gophers' wide receiver commit Bradley Martino made a massive jump.
Starring at Golden Gate High School, in Florida, Martino verbally committed to Minnesota on June 9. At that time he was ranked as the No. 507 player in the country. According to Monday's rankings, he is now at No. 297, as the Gophers only commit in the top 300.
Based on 247Sports' recruiting rankings he is the 401st-ranked player in the country, which would make him the third-highest-ranked wide receiver to ever play for P.J. Fleck at Minnesota. On3 is a newer service, but the Gophers have never had a receiver rank inside of the top 300.
Listed as an Athlete (ATH) on most recruiting sites, Martino played wide receiver and cornerback as a junior, but he is expected to be a receiver for Minnesota. He compiled 21 receptions for 455 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
It's worth noting that with a player like Martino, his recruiting is far from over until he signs his name on the dotted line on Early National Signing Day in December. Since originally committing to Toledo in February he has a long list of offers, most notably from Michigan State, both of which he has taken official visits to.
If Martino ultimately signs with Minnesota, he would be the fifth-highest-ranked recruit to join the program since On3 had its first rankings in 2021. The only players ranked higher were QB Athan Kaliakmanis, DL Anthony Smith, DL Deven Eastern and RB Darius Taylor.