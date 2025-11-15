Gophers football gets star RB back from injury ahead of Oregon showdown
Star Gophers running back Darius Taylor is officially active for Friday's game against Oregon. It will be his first game available since he logged only one carry in Week 9 against Iowa.
Injuries have limited Taylor to only 96 touches in six games this season. He suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2 against Northwestern State, which forced him to leave that game and miss the next two games against Cal and Rutgers. He returned against Ohio State, Purdue and Nebraska, but then left early against the Hawkeyes. He missed Minnesota's previous game against Michigan State.
The Gophers are 14-6 in games where Taylor logs more than 10 total touches since he joined the program before the 2023 season. He has dealt with injuries throughout his three-year career, and Minnesota is a better offense when he's healthy. He'll have Fame Ijeboi and Cam Davis backing him up on Friday night.
Minnesota will notably get starting CB Za'Quan Bryan back after he was injured in warmups before the Michigan State game. Wide receiver Logan Loya (113 snaps) and CB Mike Gerald (59 snaps) both return to the lineup after missing multiple games due to injury. Defensive lineman Rushawn Lawrence (238 snaps) popped up on the injury report for the first time this season with a questionable tag.
Notable players out for the Gophers include wide receiver Kenric Lanier II (138 snaps) and defensive back Garrison Monroe (49 snaps). Linebacker Joey Gerlach has been ruled out for the season, and he has played 63 snaps this season.
Oregon is also banged up heading to the matchup, as leading receiver Dakorien Moore will miss his second straight game. Tight end Kenyon Sadiq will reportedly be a game-time decision for Friday's contest.