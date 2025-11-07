Gophers football heavily recruiting No. 1 JUCO wide receiver
The Gophers are hosting the No. 1 junior college (JUCO) wide receiver in the country, Derrick Salley Jr., on an official visit this week, according to Dylan Callaghan-Croley from Gophers Nation of the On3 network.
Standing at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Salley is a tantalizing prospect. He played high school football at Ashley Ridge in Summerville, South Carolina, before opting to go the JUCO route and play for powerhouse Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.
Hutchinson won the JUCO national championship last season, and Salley finished with 19 catches for 317 yards and five touchdowns. He has leveled up this season with 33 catches for 645 yards and 12 touchdowns. According to 247Sports, he's the No. 1 JUCO wide receiver in the country, and the No. 2 overall player.
Salley's recruitment has heated up with notable offers from top programs such as Oklahoma State, Boise State, Kansas State and Illinois. Multiple sources have indicated that he has made it on campus for an official visit with Minnesota this week.
The Gophers have recently stayed away from the JUCO route of talent acquisition in the modern transfer portal era, but they seem to be dipping their toes into that water this cycle. Salley joins his teammates, MJ Graham, who is a safety, and defensive lineman KJ Henry, on official visits this week alone.
Diego Pavia's ongoing lawsuit with the NCAA has resulted in years spent at the JUCO level not counting towards your NCAA eligibility this season. Salley would have a minimum of two years of eligibility at the NCAA level, and up to four years, depending on future rulings.
Minnesota's leading receiver, Le'Meke Brockington, is out of eligibility after this season, so that is 37 catches for 385 yards and three touchdowns they will have to replace at the position. Veteran Logan Loya is also out of eligibility after the season. Salley is a fascinating talent who could step in and contribute very early to any NCAA team in 2026.