Gophers haven't been able to stop the bleeding from self-inflicted wounds
Two quarters of football, penalties and missed tackles have been the theme of the Gophers' season. They were outscored 14-3 in the second quarter in Saturday's loss against Michigan and 17-0 in the third quarter against Iowa. They're also amongst the worst tackling teams in the country and uncharacteristically high in penalties per game.
If Minnesota had just stopped the bleeding to a better degree than they did against Iowa and Michigan, the outcomes of each game might've been very different. Instead, both were losses and the Gophers find themselves at 2-3 ahead of a Week 6 game against USC.
"If I had the exact answer for that, I would've stopped the bleeding of the first artery that was pouring open. Those are the things that make you bleed out quick, and now the whole game plan changes," head coach P.J. Fleck said. "Whether we win or lose it comes down to why did that happen. Every play."
Oddly enough, Minnesota out-gained Michigan in total yards in the second quarter 78-34, but a fumble and blocked punt completely turned the game on its head. One of the biggest issues throughout the season has been missed tackles. The Gophers missed 20 tackles in Week 1, 13 against Iowa and 14 against the Wolverines, according to Pro Football Focus.
"Our job as coaches is to critique every single play and look for us to improve that particular call, play or situation," Fleck said. "We have to be able to tackle better. There are times that we have people in there that we are tackling, we're thudding them up, but they break a tackle, we slide off him, we shoot our shot too low, we duck our heads. We're not swarming to the ball. We got our eyes somewhere else and were a half step away from the gap."
Under first-year defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman, the Gophers' defense has been tested early this season. In their three games against major conference opponents, they've faced the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 8 leading rusher in the country at the running back position.
Omarion Hampton of North Carolina, Kaleb Johnson of Iowa and Kalel Mullings of Michigan are three of the best running backs in the sport. Minnesota has allowed 191.3 rushing yards per game in those three contests.
"The people that we're playing, remember we're playing some really good running football teams and they gap you out. When they gap you out, which we like to do too, you better be right," Fleck said. "If you're not right and you're half a step too slow, that can lead to huge plays and we're not playing me at running back, we have played some of the best running backs in the country over the last few weeks."
Minnesota has routinely been one of the least-penalized teams in the country under Fleck, but that has not been the case this season. They've averaged 5.8 penalties per game, which ranks No. 53 in the country. Fleck compared the self-inflicted wounds to forgetting to take the weighted donut off the bat before a baseball player steps in the batter's box.
"We're just leaving some donuts on the bat while we're at the plate. Get all the donuts off in the batter's circle before you get to the batter's box, get them all off," Fleck said. "We're making it a little harder on ourselves. A lot of things we're doing is just self-inflicted. Eyes in the wrong spot, not being able to run or feet on the tackle, almost tackling to the man and not through the man. Those come down to us executing our fundamentals way better, which comes down to me as a head football coach and getting that done better."
The Gophers will have another chance at a marquee win this week at home against No. 11 USC.