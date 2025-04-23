Gophers host Big Ten special teams transfer on official visit
UCLA transfer punter Brody Richter confirmed on Tuesday that he was on an official visit with the Gophers over the weekend.
"Had an absolutely fantastic time this weekend on my OV at @GopherFootball . It was great to get to know @Coach_Lig (Coach Ligashesky) and @brady_keeran11 and the rest in the specialist room. And thank you to @Coach_Fleck for having me out," he wrote on X.
Hailing from Veritas Preparatory Academy in Phoenix, Arizona, Richter began his college career at Arizona State in 2022. He did not appear in a game, so he transferred to Northern Arizona, where he averaged 43.1 yards on 23 punts in 2023. He transferred again to UCLA, where he averaged 42.8 yards on 40 punts last season. He's now looking for his fourth school in four years. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Minnesota made a change last offseason, adding veteran special teams coach Bob Ligashesky. Now in his second year at the helm, he has to replace longtime kicker Dragan Kesich and veteran punter Mark Crawford. Syracuse transfer Brady Denaburg is the favorite to start at kicker, but underclassmen Caleb McGrath and Luke Ryerse are currently their only two options at punter. Richter would give them a much needed veteran at the position.
There's no word if Richter plans to take any other official visits, but he'd have a great chance to compete for Minnesota's No. 1 punting spot in 2025 if he opts to sign with the Gophers.