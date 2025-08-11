All Gophers

Gophers in the NFL: Brosmer and Striggow shine in preseason Week 1

There were more than 20 former Gophers players who got preseason playing time to start the season.

Tony Liebert

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Danny Striggow (92) walks off the field after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Danny Striggow (92) walks off the field after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Week 1 of the NFL's preseason schedule officially kicked off and there were plenty of former Gophers players in action. Max Brosmer's in-state success with the Vikings caught some headlines, but let's take a look how ever former Minnesota standout performed.

Justin Walley, CB, Indianapolis Colts (@ Ravens)

  • DNP (torn ACL)

Daniel Faalele, OL, Baltimore Ravens (vs. Colts)

  • 12 snaps, 40.7 PFF grade
Jun 10, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens guard Daniel Faalele (77) converses with Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Gerad Lichtenhan (78) during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens (vs. Colts)

  • DNP (coach's decision)

Cody Lindenberg, LB, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. Seahawks)

  • 27 snaps, 53.8 PFF grade
  • 4 total tackles

Jah Joyner, DE, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. Seahawks)

  • 18 snaps, 51.0 PFF grade
  • 1 total tackle

Boye Mafe, DE, Seattle Seahawks (@ Raiders)

  • DNP (coach's decision)

Nick Kallerup, TE, Seattle Seahawks (@ Raiders)

  • 18 snaps, 90.8 PFF grade (team-high)

Jack Henderson, DB, Carolina Panthers (vs. Browns)

  • 17 snaps, 68.5 PFF grade
  • 1 total tackle

Jack Gibbens, LB, New England Patriots (@ Commanders)

  • 18 snaps, 40.9 PFF grade

John Michael Schmitz, C, New York Giants (vs. Bills)

  • 13 snaps, 61.1 PFF grade

Tyler Nubin, S, New York Giants (vs. Bills)

  • 8 snaps, 72.0 PFF grade
  • 1 total tackle

Max Brosmer, QB, Minnesota Vikings (vs. Texans)

  • 19 snaps, 70.0 PFF grade
  • 5/8, 47 yards, 1 TD
  • 5 carries, -1 yards
Aug 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Max Brosmer (12) passes against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Blake Cashman, LB, Minnesota Vikings (vs. Texans)

  • DNP (coach's decision)

Aireontae Ersery, OT, Houston Texans (@ Vikings)

  • 10 snaps, 52.1 PFF grade

Daniel Jackson, WR, Houston Texans (@ Vikings)

  • 11 snaps, 54.7 PFF grade

Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE, Dallas Cowboys (vs. Rams)

  • DNP (sprained ankle)

Danny Striggow, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars (@ Steelers)

  • 33 snaps, 73.1 PFF grade
  • 2 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 force fumble

Eric Murray, DB, Jacksonville Jaguars (@ Steelers)

  • 10 snaps, 57.1 PFF grade
  • 1 total tackle

Esezi Otomewo, DE, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Jaguars)

  • 16 snaps, 56.0 PFF grade
  • 1 total tackle

Kyler Baugh, DT, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Jaguars)

  • 9 snaps, 66.6 PFF grade
  • 1 total tackle

Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@ Titans)

  • DNP (coach's decision)

Ko Kieft, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@ Titans)

  • 28 snaps, 91.3 PFF grade (team-high)

Tyler Johnson, WR, New York Jets (vs. Packers)

  • 16 snaps, 79.4 PFF grade
  • 2 receptions, 27 yards

Tyler Cooper, OL, Green Bay Packers (@ Jets)

  • 6 snaps, 41.5 PFF grade

Ethan Robinson, CB, Miami Dolphins (@ Bears)

  • PFF grade pending
  • 1 total tackle

Terell Smith, CB, Chicago Bears (vs. Dolphins)

  • PFF grade pending
  • 2 total tackles

Jordan Howden, S, New Orleans Saints (@ Chargers)

  • PFF grade pending
  • 1 total tackle

Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

