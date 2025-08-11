Gophers in the NFL: Brosmer and Striggow shine in preseason Week 1
Week 1 of the NFL's preseason schedule officially kicked off and there were plenty of former Gophers players in action. Max Brosmer's in-state success with the Vikings caught some headlines, but let's take a look how ever former Minnesota standout performed.
Justin Walley, CB, Indianapolis Colts (@ Ravens)
- DNP (torn ACL)
Daniel Faalele, OL, Baltimore Ravens (vs. Colts)
- 12 snaps, 40.7 PFF grade
Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens (vs. Colts)
- DNP (coach's decision)
Cody Lindenberg, LB, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. Seahawks)
- 27 snaps, 53.8 PFF grade
- 4 total tackles
Jah Joyner, DE, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. Seahawks)
- 18 snaps, 51.0 PFF grade
- 1 total tackle
Boye Mafe, DE, Seattle Seahawks (@ Raiders)
- DNP (coach's decision)
Nick Kallerup, TE, Seattle Seahawks (@ Raiders)
- 18 snaps, 90.8 PFF grade (team-high)
Jack Henderson, DB, Carolina Panthers (vs. Browns)
- 17 snaps, 68.5 PFF grade
- 1 total tackle
Jack Gibbens, LB, New England Patriots (@ Commanders)
- 18 snaps, 40.9 PFF grade
John Michael Schmitz, C, New York Giants (vs. Bills)
- 13 snaps, 61.1 PFF grade
Tyler Nubin, S, New York Giants (vs. Bills)
- 8 snaps, 72.0 PFF grade
- 1 total tackle
Max Brosmer, QB, Minnesota Vikings (vs. Texans)
- 19 snaps, 70.0 PFF grade
- 5/8, 47 yards, 1 TD
- 5 carries, -1 yards
Blake Cashman, LB, Minnesota Vikings (vs. Texans)
- DNP (coach's decision)
Aireontae Ersery, OT, Houston Texans (@ Vikings)
- 10 snaps, 52.1 PFF grade
Daniel Jackson, WR, Houston Texans (@ Vikings)
- 11 snaps, 54.7 PFF grade
Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE, Dallas Cowboys (vs. Rams)
- DNP (sprained ankle)
Danny Striggow, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars (@ Steelers)
- 33 snaps, 73.1 PFF grade
- 2 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 force fumble
Eric Murray, DB, Jacksonville Jaguars (@ Steelers)
- 10 snaps, 57.1 PFF grade
- 1 total tackle
Esezi Otomewo, DE, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Jaguars)
- 16 snaps, 56.0 PFF grade
- 1 total tackle
Kyler Baugh, DT, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Jaguars)
- 9 snaps, 66.6 PFF grade
- 1 total tackle
Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@ Titans)
- DNP (coach's decision)
Ko Kieft, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@ Titans)
- 28 snaps, 91.3 PFF grade (team-high)
Tyler Johnson, WR, New York Jets (vs. Packers)
- 16 snaps, 79.4 PFF grade
- 2 receptions, 27 yards
Tyler Cooper, OL, Green Bay Packers (@ Jets)
- 6 snaps, 41.5 PFF grade
Ethan Robinson, CB, Miami Dolphins (@ Bears)
- PFF grade pending
- 1 total tackle
Terell Smith, CB, Chicago Bears (vs. Dolphins)
- PFF grade pending
- 2 total tackles
Jordan Howden, S, New Orleans Saints (@ Chargers)
- PFF grade pending
- 1 total tackle