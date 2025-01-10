Gophers land commitment from Oklahoma State transfer Jeff Roberson
Jeff Roberson could get significant playing time at inside linebacker alongside Maverick Baranowski and Devon Williams in maroon and gold next season.
Roberson, after spending five years at Oklahoma State, committed to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Thursday night. The Choctaw, Oklahoma native has one year of eligibility remaining.
Roberson had 58 tackles, including 8.5 for loss, three sacks and an interception in 2024 for Oklahoma State. According to Pro Football Focus, he had 19 quarterback pressures, including three sacks, while also being charged with 11 missed tackles this season.
Roberson was a three-star recruit coming out of high school in 2020 and he chose Oklahoma State over offers from Minnesota, Kansas, Memphis, Nebraska and others.
He redshirted in 2020, played mostly on special teams in 2021, missed the 2022 season due to injury, was back on special teams in 2023 and finally got his opportunity for a sizeable role on defense in 2024.
Minnesota has now added 15 players in the transfer portal this offseason.
