Sophomore QB from Minnesota high school already on Gophers’ radar
Moorhead, Minn., native Jett Feeney introduced himself to the recruiting world during his sophomore season as the quarterback of the Spuds. Feeney is already firmly on the Gophers football team's radar as his recruitment heats up.
According to MN Football Hub, Feeney led the entire state of Minnesota in passing touchdowns in 2024 with 48 on the season. Listed at 6-foot-1, he completed 71.5% of his passes for 3,211 passing yards, which were second most in the state, and he had only six interceptions in 10 games.
If the name sounds familiar, Feeney's older brother, Trey, was also a standout quarterback at Moorehead High School. Over his prep career, Trey completed 65% of his throws for nearly 6,900 yards with 85 touchdowns to just 15 picks, and then he played three season at North Dakota from 2021-2023.
Jett just finished his sophomore season, so it's still very early in the recruiting process. North Dakota State, Kansas State and Minnesota have all shown interest. He took an unofficial visit to the U during the Penn State game in November.
Minnesota seems to be very interested as Feeney posted on X, formerly Twitter, he was, "honored" to workout with coach P.J. Fleck, co-offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh and the entire offensive staff on Monday. Feeney added he is "looking forward to visiting soon."
Minnesota already has Downers Grove, Ill., quarterback Owen Lansu committed to its 2026 class. Fleck and his staff have shown they like to get their quarterback recruiting done early, so things could move quickly with Feeney.
Cole Kramer is the only scholarship quarterback from Minnesota Fleck has signed since taking over the program in 2017. It's still very early to talk about recruiting the 2027 high school class, but the Gophers have identified Feeney as a player they could have some interest in, so it's a recruitment worth monitoring.
