Gophers land transfer portal commitment from SEC running back
Vanderbilt transfer running back Johann Cardenas is expected to sign with the Gophers, according to a X post from On3's Pete Nakos on Wednesday.
Listed at 6-foot, 215 pounds, Cardenas redshirted his lone season with the Commodores in 2024. He came to Nashville as a heralded high school prospect from Katy, Texas. He was a three-star recruit and the 506th-best recruit in the country according to the final 247Sports Composite. He chose Vanderbilt over notable top offers from Oregon, Missouri and Kentucky, among others.
Cardenas will have at least four years of eligibility remaining with the Gophers, so they're essentially adding a high school prospect with a year of practicing in the SEC under his belt. He was dominant at St. Thomas Catholic High School, where he ran for more than 4,700 yards in his career with nearly 80 total touchdowns. He had an astounding 2,268 yards and 33 rushing touchdowns as a senior.
After losing redshirt freshman Jaydon Wright to the portal earlier this week, Cardenas will join redshirt freshman Fame Ijeboi as the top two underclassmen options in Minnesota's backfield. Darius Taylor, A.J. Turner and Cameron Davis look like the top three options heading into 2025, but Cardenas and Ijeboi lead a group of intriguing freshmen.
Cardenas is Minnesota's third addition from the spring transfer portal window, joining Iowa defensive back John Nestor and Purdue defensive tackle Mo Omonode.