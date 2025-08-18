Gophers LBs coach recognized among 30 best young coaches in college football
The annual '30 under 30' assistant coaches list from 247Sports was released on Monday, and Gophers linebackers coach Mariano Sori-Marin was among the group recognized.
Sori-Marin played for P.J. Fleck and the Gophers from 2018 to 2022. He appeared in 58 career games, recorded 274 total tackles, 15 TFLs and 1.5 sacks. After a short stint with the San Francisco 49ers, he quickly made the transition into coaching.
He joined Minnesota's coaching staff as a volunteer defensive analyst in 2023, he was promoted to nickelbacks and assistant linebackers coach in 2024 and his entering his first season as linebackers coach in 2025 at just 25 years old.
Sori-Marin is one of three coaches aged 25 or younger mentioned on the list. He will lead Minnesota into a transition at linebacker in 2025. Corey Heatherman coached the group last season, and Cody Lindenberg is now with the Las Vegas Raiders. A group led by Maverick Baranowski, Devon Williams Jeff Roberson and Emmanuel Karmo is one of the most interesting positions on Minnesota's roster.
Fleck recently launched former Gophers defensive lineman Winston DeLattiboudere III's coaching career from player in 2019 to Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach in 2025. Sori-Marin looks to be well on his way to becoming another impressive branch on Fleck's coaching tree.