Tracking every Gophers signing in the early national signing period
The early national signing period for the 2026 football recruiting cycle officially opens on Wednesday, which means it's the first chance for high school recruits to sign with their respective programs. The Gophers currently have 30 high school players verbally committed to their class, and one player from the junior college (JUCO) ranks. This is your tracker for all the craziness.
The best high school recruiting class that P.J. Fleck has signed since arriving in Minnesota came in 2024. That class ranked 33rd-best in the country, according to 247Sports. As of Tuesday afternoon, this year's class ranks 24th. That number only means something once players start signing, which will begin on Wednesday.
There have been a handful of Minnesota commits who've publicly stated their plans of when and where they intend to sign their national letter of intent (NLI). There's no reason to panic if a player hasn't publicly posted about anything on social media, because they don't have to. But if they have, it's a confirmation of their plans. Notably, Florida wide receiver Hayden Moore has announced that he will sign on Thursday instead of Wednesday.
Class of 2026 recruits who've signed with Minnesota: TBA
High School commits: 30 players
- Aaden Aytch, DE (Lafayette, IN)
- Angel Luciano, LB (Steelton, PA)
- Anthony Charles, DE (McDonald, PA)
- Chance Payne, CB (Jefferson, GA)