Gophers left guard Tyler Cooper ruled out against Rutgers
Gophers starting left guard Tyler Cooper will miss his second straight game as he's been ruled out for Saturday's game against Rutgers at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. Defenisve back Darius Green and tight end Pierce Walsh are also out.
Linebacker Derik LeCaptain, who's played nine games and has one tackle this year, is listed as questionable for the game.
In Cooper's absence last week, right guard Ashton Beers shifted over to Cooper's spot at left guard, Quinn Carroll shifted from right tackle to right guard and Phillip Daniels, a redshirt freshman, started at right tackle. That's likely the approach again on Saturday. The Gophers also have guard depth in Tracy, Minn., native Tony Nelson, a redshirt sophomore.
Green has played in four games this season and has 11 tackles — one for loss. He last played on Oct. 12 against UCLA.
Walsh does not have a reception this season.
For the Scarlet Knights, star running back Kyle Monangai headlines a group of players ruled out for the game. Senior defensive lineman Wesley Bailey, who has eight tackles — one for loss — and a sack this season was also ruled out.
Mohamed Toure, Kenny Fletcher, Samuel Brown V, Bryan Felter and Victor Konopka have all been ruled out for the season.
Offensive linemen Emir Stinette and Shedrick Rhodes and defensive lineman Aaron Lewis are all listed as questionable.
The Gophers and Scarlet Knights will face off at 11 a.m. at SHI Stadium.