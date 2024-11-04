Gophers' Max Brosmer grades as one of the 8 best passing quarterbacks in the country
Max Brosmer isn't going to break any Minnesota Golden Gophers single-season passing records, but he is playing at a level that the Gophers rarely get from the QB position.
Outside of Tanner Morgan's incredible 2019 season — when he set a Gophers record with 3,253 passing yards to go along with 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions — Brosmer is putting together one of the finer passing seasons Minnesota has had in the past 15 years.
In fact, you have to go back to the days of Adam Weber (2007-2010), Bryan Cupito (2004-2006) and Asad Abdul-Khaliq (2001-2003) to find anything remotely close to what Brosmer is doing.
Through nine starts, Brosmer 68.2% of his attempts for 1,989 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. With three games left, he's on pace to finish the season 2,652 passing yards and about 18 touchdowns. Add in a bowl game and Brosmer has a chance to become just the second 3,000-yard passer the Gophers have had ... EVER.
Outside of Morgan's prolific 2019 season, it would be the best statistical season for a Minnesota quarterback since 2010 when Weber finished with 2,679 yards with 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
From a grading perspective, Pro Football Focus views Brosmer as one of the best quarterbacks in the country. While his overall offensive grade ranks 16th nationally among quarterbacks that have taken at least 20% of the snaps, his passing grade ranks tied eighth in the country with Vanderbilt darling Diego Pavia at 86.5.
The only quarterbacks ranked higher than Brosmer in passing grade are Ole Miss's Jaxon Dart (92.6), Indiana's Kurtis Rourke (92.3), Colorado's Shedeur Sanders (90.6), Miami's Cam Ward (90.4), Louisiana-Lafayette's Ben Woolridge (89.7), Louisville's Tyler Shough (88.3) and Mississippi State's Blake Shapen (86.8).
Brosmer, coincidentally, will face Rutgers on Saturday and it will be a revenge game for the Gophers and former Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, who is completing 53.9% of his passes for 1,650 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions in his first season with the Scarlet Knights.