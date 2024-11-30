Gophers' Music City Bowl chances drop significantly after Michigan-Ohio State upset
Michigan's shocking upset win over No. 2 Ohio State will have a significant impact on the world of college football, but how does it impact the Gophers?
The Gophers finished their regular season on Friday with a dominant 24-7 win over rival Wisconsin and they ended the season 7-5. There are still a few games left to be played, but their bowl game outlook is beginning to look a little clearer.
Minnesota is now tied with the Wolverines for sixth place in the Big Ten, but Michigan holds a head-to-head victory. Their emphatic victory over the Buckeyes makes me believe that Michigan is now far more enticing of choice for bowl games choosing which team they'd like to invite from the conference.
Illinois had no trouble with Northwestern on Saturday, so that means that the Gophers are the fourth-best non-playoff Big Ten team at best. Illinois, Iowa and Michigan will likely fill up the ReliaQuest Bowl, Citrus Bowl and Music City Bowl in some combination, which would likely leave the Mayo Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl or Rate Bowl for the Gophers.
The result of the Rutgers-Michigan State game is worth monitoring on Saturday afternoon. The Mayo Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl and Rate Bowl will likely choose between Minnesota, Rutgers and Nebraska. The Gophers will likely be the top choice out of all three of those teams, which would likely put them in the Mayo Bowl.
The Music City Bowl has become a well-respected game for teams in the Big Ten, but the Gophers' chances of playing in the event for the first time since 2005 have dropped significantly after Michigan's win over Ohio State.