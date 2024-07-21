Gophers need CB Ethan Robinson to transition smoothly into Big Ten
After three years playing FCS football at Bucknell University in central Pennsylvania, cornerback Ethan Robinson decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate student in the offseason. He played 1,905 career snaps with the Bison, starting 26 games and even earned All-Patriot League honors in 2023.
Listed at 6-foot, 180 pounds, On3 ranked him as the 25th-best cornerback in the transfer portal. He held notable offers from programs like USC, Auburn and Arkansas before ultimately deciding on the Gophers.
"Coaching staff, culture all that kind of stuff," Robinson said when asked about his decision. "I felt like this was the best fit for me, in terms of football-wise, school-wise, and just everything with where I was in my life. And the area is not too bad at all, being downtown Minneapolis."
Robinson played high school football at Iona Prep in New Rochelle, NY, which is only about a three-hour drive to Bucknell's campus. A move to the Big Ten is a big change in more than just football competition.
"Learning how to utilize the resources to take care of your body, coming from a smaller school you don't necessarily," Robinson said. "So just learning how to put in the time and get ready to go through this longer season, longer stretch and still compete at a high level each and every week."
In his three-year career, Robinson has faced three FBS opponents: Army, Central Michigan and James Madison. He averaged a 57.5 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade in those three games, but last season he recorded an impressive 71.7 grade against JMU with one interception and two pass breakups.
In the18-team Big Ten, Minnesota does not have many easy games on the schedule. For Robinson, marquee matchups of his past were against the likes of Holy Cross, Georgetown and Colgate. Now he'll be facing Michigan, Penn State and Wisconsin.
"Obviously, the speed of the game is a bit different," Robinson said. "Players get faster, players get bigger, players get stronger, but at the end of the day, it's still football, you just gotta grow, adapt and just move with the game."
Last season, Elon transfer Tre'Von Jones showed that the FCS to Big Ten transition is possible, earning a 66.0 PFF grade as a full-time starter on the Gophers defense. Other Gophers, including Jack Henderson (SE Louisiana) and Jack Gibbens (Abilene Christian), found even more success as FCS transfers.
If Minnesota wants to reach its full defensive potential under first-year defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman, it will need Robinson to hit the ground running in Week 1 against North Carolina.