Gophers' NIL collective continues partnership with local coffee company
The University of Minnesota's official NIL collective Dinkytown Athletes has continued their partnership with Folly Coffee, with over a dozen Gophers athletes promoting the "Dinkytown Gameday Blend."
Earlier this spring, Dinkytown Athletes announced a partnership with Folly Coffee, a local company focused on small-batch coffee.
Folly Coffee has partnered with Dinkytown Athletes who support student-athletes with NIL opportunities, educational resources, and post-graduation opportunities. Working together, we’ve tasted and selected coffees create this one-of-a-kind custom blend. The cup is approachable, full-bodied, and naturally sweet with a smooth, lingering finish. The medium-dark roast creates a depth of rich flavor without bitterness. Enjoy as drip coffee, espresso, and more. Perfect for gameday, or any day you want to support the maroon and gold! 20% of revenue from this coffee goes to Dinkytown Athletes.- follycoffee.com
Over the last year, Dinkytown Athletes has done a handful of partnerships with local brands in hopes of making Gophers athletics competitive in the ever-changing NIL landscape. Brands such as GrayDuck Spirits, 7th Avenue Pizza, SotaStick and Thousand Hills Lifetime Grazed have gotten involved with different promotions.
Fifteen football and basketball players made the same post on X.com Monday, highlighting the partnership. Among athletes were quarterback Max Brosmer, wide receiver Daniel Jackson and basketball player Parker Fox.
Between the transfer portal, NIL and conference realignment, college sports is going through a major transition. Memphis has partnered with FedEx and Arkansas with Tyson Chicken, so while a local coffee connectio might not be a groundbreaking deal for the Gophers NIL outlook, it does serve as a step in the right direction.